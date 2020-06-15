All apartments in Brooklyn
137 Rockaway Parkway
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

137 Rockaway Parkway

137 Rockaway Parkway · (718) 222-0211
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11212
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Entire top floor 4 Bed 1 Bath
Over 1000 Sq. Ft
Sun drenched throughout
King & Queen size bedrooms
High ceilings
True windowed eat in kitchen
Brand new kitchen appliances
Formal dining room
Full windowed bathroom w/ Tub
New Hardwood floors throughout
Lot of closet space
Private Balcony
Washer & dryer hook up
Heat & Hot water included
3 Blocks from Rutland Road 3 Train
Pet Friendly
Guarantors accepted
Available for immediate move in

Prospective applicants must earn at least $108,000 per year (individual or combined) and have good credit history. Guarantors must earn at least $216,000 per year.

Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Rockaway Parkway have any available units?
137 Rockaway Parkway has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Rockaway Parkway have?
Some of 137 Rockaway Parkway's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Rockaway Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
137 Rockaway Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Rockaway Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Rockaway Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 137 Rockaway Parkway offer parking?
No, 137 Rockaway Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 137 Rockaway Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Rockaway Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Rockaway Parkway have a pool?
No, 137 Rockaway Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 137 Rockaway Parkway have accessible units?
No, 137 Rockaway Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Rockaway Parkway have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Rockaway Parkway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Rockaway Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 137 Rockaway Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
