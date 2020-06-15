137 Rockaway Parkway

Amenities
Entire top floor 4 Bed 1 Bath
Over 1000 Sq. Ft
Sun drenched throughout
King & Queen size bedrooms
High ceilings
True windowed eat in kitchen
Brand new kitchen appliances
Formal dining room
Full windowed bathroom w/ Tub
New Hardwood floors throughout
Lot of closet space
Private Balcony
Washer & dryer hook up
Heat & Hot water included
3 Blocks from Rutland Road 3 Train
Pet Friendly
Guarantors accepted
Available for immediate move in
Prospective applicants must earn at least $108,000 per year (individual or combined) and have good credit history. Guarantors must earn at least $216,000 per year.
Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing
