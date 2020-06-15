137 Rockaway Parkway

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Entire top floor 4 Bed 1 Bath

Over 1000 Sq. Ft

Sun drenched throughout

King & Queen size bedrooms

High ceilings

True windowed eat in kitchen

Brand new kitchen appliances

Formal dining room

Full windowed bathroom w/ Tub

New Hardwood floors throughout

Lot of closet space

Private Balcony

Washer & dryer hook up

Heat & Hot water included

3 Blocks from Rutland Road 3 Train

Pet Friendly

Guarantors accepted

Available for immediate move in



Prospective applicants must earn at least $108,000 per year (individual or combined) and have good credit history. Guarantors must earn at least $216,000 per year.



Call/Text/Email to schedule a viewing



