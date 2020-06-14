136 E 55th St Apt 7B

Amenities

Beautiful large apartment located near great dining, shopping, and transportation options !! Large open rooms with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The apartment is well light with plenty of sunlight. Large closet as well. Renovated separate granite kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Included in the appliances is a dishwasher and a microwave. Renovated marble tiled bathroom with a large tub. Gas and electric are included as well. Large and Spacious with a Huge Living Room area and plenty of space for a ton of furniture Including even a dining room table, or can serve as a Second Bedroom!! Bathroom is Super Clean and the building includes a Doorman, Elevator, and Laundry Room!! GAS AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT!! Property Amenities Door Attendant Elevator Garage Laundry Renovated Stainless Steel Appliances.

