Brooklyn, NY
136 E 55th St Apt 7B
Last updated March 13 2019 at 4:02 PM

136 E 55th St Apt 7B

136 East 55th Street · (347) 746-9278
Location

136 East 55th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11203
East Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Beautiful large apartment located near great dining, shopping, and transportation options !! Large open rooms with hardwood flooring and high ceilings. The apartment is well light with plenty of sunlight. Large closet as well. Renovated separate granite kitchen with white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Included in the appliances is a dishwasher and a microwave. Renovated marble tiled bathroom with a large tub. Gas and electric are included as well. Large and Spacious with a Huge Living Room area and plenty of space for a ton of furniture Including even a dining room table, or can serve as a Second Bedroom!! Bathroom is Super Clean and the building includes a Doorman, Elevator, and Laundry Room!! GAS AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED IN RENT!! Property Amenities Door Attendant Elevator Garage Laundry Renovated Stainless Steel Appliances.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have any available units?
136 E 55th St Apt 7B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have?
Some of 136 E 55th St Apt 7B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 E 55th St Apt 7B currently offering any rent specials?
136 E 55th St Apt 7B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 E 55th St Apt 7B pet-friendly?
No, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B offer parking?
Yes, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B does offer parking.
Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have a pool?
No, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B does not have a pool.
Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have accessible units?
No, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B does not have accessible units.
Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B has units with dishwashers.
Does 136 E 55th St Apt 7B have units with air conditioning?
No, 136 E 55th St Apt 7B does not have units with air conditioning.
