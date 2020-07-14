All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:00 PM

132 Underhill Avenue

132 Underhill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

132 Underhill Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Pristine Brownstone 1 Bedroom apartment on a Prime Prospect Heights Block. This bright apt boasts an open living/dining room with lovely hardwood floors and exposed brick, a beautiful kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and great counter space, a modern bath with a whirlpool tub and a spa shower. The spacious bedroom has a decorative fireplace. Best of all, the apartment has its own washer/dryer! Fantastic location: 2 blocks to the B/Q, 2/3 , Prospect Park , Brooklyn library, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, trendy Vanderbilt and Washington Ave restaurants, bars, and shops. No pets and no smokers!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Underhill Avenue have any available units?
132 Underhill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 132 Underhill Avenue have?
Some of 132 Underhill Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Underhill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
132 Underhill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Underhill Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 132 Underhill Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 132 Underhill Avenue offer parking?
No, 132 Underhill Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 132 Underhill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 Underhill Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Underhill Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 132 Underhill Avenue has a pool.
Does 132 Underhill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 132 Underhill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Underhill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Underhill Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Underhill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Underhill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
