132 Underhill Avenue

Pristine Brownstone 1 Bedroom apartment on a Prime Prospect Heights Block. This bright apt boasts an open living/dining room with lovely hardwood floors and exposed brick, a beautiful kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and great counter space, a modern bath with a whirlpool tub and a spa shower. The spacious bedroom has a decorative fireplace. Best of all, the apartment has its own washer/dryer! Fantastic location: 2 blocks to the B/Q, 2/3 , Prospect Park , Brooklyn library, Brooklyn Botanical Garden, trendy Vanderbilt and Washington Ave restaurants, bars, and shops. No pets and no smokers!