127 Lefferts Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

AVAILABLE AUGUST 1

Stunning and newly renovated Five bedroom Two full bathrooms in Clinton Hill just around the corner from the A/C train on Atlantic and Franklin. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen with stone countertops as well as stainless steel appliances. Central heat and A/C unit in each room completely new bathrooms. Lots of warming sunlight and the apartment is bright throughout the day. Video intercom. Shared yard access. Laundry room in building. . Guarantors welcome. Available now.



Conveniently located just around the corner from the A/C train on Atlantic and Franklin, and near many shops, restaurants, cafes, such as Outpost, Alices Arbor, Doris and Brooklyn Wineyard are all within a 10min walk. Also close to Barclays Center and Prospect Park.

Photos are from a similar apartment in the same building.



