All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 127 Lefferts Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
127 Lefferts Place
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

127 Lefferts Place

127 Lefferts Place · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Clinton Hill
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

127 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$4,121

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1
Stunning and newly renovated Five bedroom Two full bathrooms in Clinton Hill just around the corner from the A/C train on Atlantic and Franklin. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout. Brand new kitchen with stone countertops as well as stainless steel appliances. Central heat and A/C unit in each room completely new bathrooms. Lots of warming sunlight and the apartment is bright throughout the day. Video intercom. Shared yard access. Laundry room in building. . Guarantors welcome. Available now.

Conveniently located just around the corner from the A/C train on Atlantic and Franklin, and near many shops, restaurants, cafes, such as Outpost, Alices Arbor, Doris and Brooklyn Wineyard are all within a 10min walk. Also close to Barclays Center and Prospect Park.
Photos are from a similar apartment in the same building.

Contact me for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Lefferts Place have any available units?
127 Lefferts Place has a unit available for $4,121 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 127 Lefferts Place have?
Some of 127 Lefferts Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Lefferts Place currently offering any rent specials?
127 Lefferts Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Lefferts Place pet-friendly?
No, 127 Lefferts Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 127 Lefferts Place offer parking?
No, 127 Lefferts Place does not offer parking.
Does 127 Lefferts Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Lefferts Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Lefferts Place have a pool?
No, 127 Lefferts Place does not have a pool.
Does 127 Lefferts Place have accessible units?
No, 127 Lefferts Place does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Lefferts Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 127 Lefferts Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 127 Lefferts Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 127 Lefferts Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 127 Lefferts Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity