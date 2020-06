Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious Two Bedroom with laundry in Unit ! Apartment features - open kitchen has full size appliances and dishwasher - Each bedroom in Closet - Plenty of Natural light - Unit Control heat Besides this listings I have access to other apartment located in prime NYC . Please feel free to contact me for other options