Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard doorman gym game room on-site laundry parking bike storage garage lobby

No Fee! Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom with private balcony available for rent in one of Williamsburg's finest buildings!



**$1400 credit concession offered to new tenant for early July start date! Rental price listed is net effective with credit ($4,275/mo is gross rent)



Residences feature double pane windows, spacious modern custom Italian kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, washer/dryer hook-ups, ample closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors and truly exquisite finishes for a one-of-a-kind living experience. Each residence provides central A/C, Washer/Dryer hook up, a dishwasher and an intercom to your virtual doorman.



Located next to some of the city's finest restaurants, bars, cafes and nightlife in Williamsburg including, Lilia, Shalom Japan, Fresh Kills Bar, Bozu, Samurai Mama, Emmy Squared, 12 Chairs Cafe, Rabbithole, and many more.



125 Borinquen Place includes exceptional amenities listed below:

- An amazing modern welcoming lobby

- Virtual Doorman access

- Laundry room + W/D hookups in each one of the units

- Landscaped and fully furnished roof deck overlooking the city

- Magnificent courtyard

- Cinema room

- A state-of-the-art duplex fitness center

- Game rooms & kids' rooms

- Co-working library space with private niches

- Bike room

- Garage



Located steps away from public transportation easy access to other parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens - 5 minutes from the JMZ Marcy Ave station and also the G/L Metropolitan station. Apartment photos and a virtual tour video will be listed soon!