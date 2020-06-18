All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
125 Borinquen Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
125 Borinquen Place
Last updated June 9 2020 at 3:22 AM

125 Borinquen Place

125 Borinquen Pl · (516) 902-1207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

125 Borinquen Pl, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$4,159

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
No Fee! Spacious 2-bedroom 2-bathroom with private balcony available for rent in one of Williamsburg's finest buildings!

**$1400 credit concession offered to new tenant for early July start date! Rental price listed is net effective with credit ($4,275/mo is gross rent)

Residences feature double pane windows, spacious modern custom Italian kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, washer/dryer hook-ups, ample closet space, high ceilings, hardwood floors and truly exquisite finishes for a one-of-a-kind living experience. Each residence provides central A/C, Washer/Dryer hook up, a dishwasher and an intercom to your virtual doorman.

Located next to some of the city's finest restaurants, bars, cafes and nightlife in Williamsburg including, Lilia, Shalom Japan, Fresh Kills Bar, Bozu, Samurai Mama, Emmy Squared, 12 Chairs Cafe, Rabbithole, and many more.

125 Borinquen Place includes exceptional amenities listed below:
- An amazing modern welcoming lobby
- Virtual Doorman access
- Laundry room + W/D hookups in each one of the units
- Landscaped and fully furnished roof deck overlooking the city
- Magnificent courtyard
- Cinema room
- A state-of-the-art duplex fitness center
- Game rooms & kids' rooms
- Co-working library space with private niches
- Bike room
- Garage

Located steps away from public transportation easy access to other parts of Brooklyn, Manhattan and Queens - 5 minutes from the JMZ Marcy Ave station and also the G/L Metropolitan station. Apartment photos and a virtual tour video will be listed soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 125 Borinquen Place have any available units?
125 Borinquen Place has a unit available for $4,159 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Borinquen Place have?
Some of 125 Borinquen Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Borinquen Place currently offering any rent specials?
125 Borinquen Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Borinquen Place pet-friendly?
No, 125 Borinquen Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 125 Borinquen Place offer parking?
Yes, 125 Borinquen Place does offer parking.
Does 125 Borinquen Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Borinquen Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Borinquen Place have a pool?
No, 125 Borinquen Place does not have a pool.
Does 125 Borinquen Place have accessible units?
No, 125 Borinquen Place does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Borinquen Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Borinquen Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Borinquen Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 125 Borinquen Place has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers CollegeCUNY New York City College of Technology