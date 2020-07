Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace some paid utils

Gut-Renovated Greenpoint GEM by McCarren Park bordering the Northside of Williamsburg* Amazing converted Two Bedroom apartment (size of some 4 bedrooms) few blocks off McCarren Park which is by Nassau Ave G station and L train at Bedford Ave. This apartment features an amazing gut-renovated kitchen with lots of cabinets and granite countertops. ALSO, THERE IS A DISHWASHERHeat & hot water included. PLEASE REVIEW THE FLOORPLAN!!There is decorative fireplace as well with exposed brick.No pets allowed :(