Brooklyn, NY
122 Vanderbilt Avenue
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

122 Vanderbilt Avenue

122 Vanderbilt Avenue · (917) 903-7528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

122 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-C · Avail. now

$6,475

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
elevator
parking
internet access
Rarely available Penthouse unit located at coveted 122 Vanderbilt Ave. Nestled on one of the most charming Fort Greene blocks that offers a true neighborhood feel, while still being close to all the action including some of the best dining and nightlife in the city and the newly opened Wegmans Food Market in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. This penthouse unit spans over 1,800sqft with 2 amazing private outdoor spaces that offer spectacular views in all directions. The triple exposure S/E/W offers phenomenal natural sunlight and the dramatic double height living room with 20 feet of glass walls is an entertainers dream. The windowed kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and each bedroom is massive in size and both offer en-suite bathrooms. The master is a real sanctuary with a walk in closet and private roof terrace. This home in the sky comes with oak hardwood floors throughout, a stackable washer and dryer and unmatched closet space. For an additional fee we offer private storage and parking, inquire for more details on availability.,This massive two bedroom duplex penthouse loft is incredible! Sun spills from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room by day and offer beautiful views by night. The second floor mezzanine looks on to the living room. The kitchen in clean and modern, featuring earth tones and high gloss European cabinetry, glass tile back splash, high end stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms feature glass and textured tile, brushed aluminum fixtures, modern sink and baths. The penthouse features a stackable washer/ dryer, individual climate control, is pre-wired for high speed internet access, video intercom, abundant closets, as well as its own balcony and private terrace. Building amenities include elevator, video intercom, alarm system, roof deck, parking, and storage.
Only a HALF MONTH BROKER'S FEE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have any available units?
122 Vanderbilt Avenue has a unit available for $6,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have?
Some of 122 Vanderbilt Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Vanderbilt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
122 Vanderbilt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Vanderbilt Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have a pool?
No, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Vanderbilt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 122 Vanderbilt Avenue has units with air conditioning.
