122 Vanderbilt Avenue

Rarely available Penthouse unit located at coveted 122 Vanderbilt Ave. Nestled on one of the most charming Fort Greene blocks that offers a true neighborhood feel, while still being close to all the action including some of the best dining and nightlife in the city and the newly opened Wegmans Food Market in the Brooklyn Navy Yard. This penthouse unit spans over 1,800sqft with 2 amazing private outdoor spaces that offer spectacular views in all directions. The triple exposure S/E/W offers phenomenal natural sunlight and the dramatic double height living room with 20 feet of glass walls is an entertainers dream. The windowed kitchen is outfitted with stainless steel appliances and each bedroom is massive in size and both offer en-suite bathrooms. The master is a real sanctuary with a walk in closet and private roof terrace. This home in the sky comes with oak hardwood floors throughout, a stackable washer and dryer and unmatched closet space. For an additional fee we offer private storage and parking, inquire for more details on availability.,This massive two bedroom duplex penthouse loft is incredible! Sun spills from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room by day and offer beautiful views by night. The second floor mezzanine looks on to the living room. The kitchen in clean and modern, featuring earth tones and high gloss European cabinetry, glass tile back splash, high end stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms feature glass and textured tile, brushed aluminum fixtures, modern sink and baths. The penthouse features a stackable washer/ dryer, individual climate control, is pre-wired for high speed internet access, video intercom, abundant closets, as well as its own balcony and private terrace. Building amenities include elevator, video intercom, alarm system, roof deck, parking, and storage.

