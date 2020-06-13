All apartments in Brooklyn
120 Nassau Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:18 PM

120 Nassau Street

120 Nassau St · (212) 913-9058
Location

120 Nassau St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 16-B · Avail. now

$2,376

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
valet service
Video appointments available just reach out to the listing agent to schedule a virtual showing. Don't worry, we're here to help you find your next home no matter what!

** Luxury in Downtown Brooklyn * Spacious, fully modernized Studio with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, W/D In-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with S/S Appliances, D/W, M/W, in a Pet-Friendly, Luxury Doorman Building featuring a Sky Lounge, Sundeck, Resident's Lounge, Fitness Center, and Bike Room **

Designed by Woods Bagot Architects, The Amberly is a striking 33-story residential tower that's home to 270 luxury rental residences. The striking geometric facade is intelligently-designed to maximize views in living and dining areas while maintaining privacy in bedrooms.

Thoughtfully-designed, the studio to three-bedroom homes at The Amberly come complete with floor-to-ceiling windows with custom shades and walnut wide-plank flooring. All kitchens include Caesarstone waterfall-edge countertops and baths are finished with elegant herringbone ceramic tile. A Bosch washer/dryer can also be found in each residence.

Building amenities include a ground-floor live/work lounge with access to a communal plaza designed by Scape Architects. The state-of-the-art fitness center features equipment by Life Fitness and Peloton. On the 9th floor is The Amberly's lifestyle lounge, wraparound sundeck and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The Overlook, a 33rd-floor sky lounge offers sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, Brooklyn rooftops and the iconic New York Harbor. Bike storage and below-grade valet parking are also available. Net-effective pricing advertised.

Connected to the community, The Amberly is also home to 7,500 sq ft of convenient street-level retail space. Located at the intersection of Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO and Downtown Brooklyn, The Amberly is the perfect home base for those who want to experience all New York City's hottest borough has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Nassau Street have any available units?
120 Nassau Street has a unit available for $2,376 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Nassau Street have?
Some of 120 Nassau Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Nassau Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Nassau Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Nassau Street is pet friendly.
Does 120 Nassau Street offer parking?
Yes, 120 Nassau Street does offer parking.
Does 120 Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Nassau Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Nassau Street have a pool?
No, 120 Nassau Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Nassau Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Nassau Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Nassau Street does not have units with air conditioning.
