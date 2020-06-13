120 Nassau Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse doorman gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage valet service

** Luxury in Downtown Brooklyn * Spacious, fully modernized Studio with Floor-to-Ceiling Windows, W/D In-Unit, Hardwood Floors, Open Kitchen with S/S Appliances, D/W, M/W, in a Pet-Friendly, Luxury Doorman Building featuring a Sky Lounge, Sundeck, Resident's Lounge, Fitness Center, and Bike Room **



Designed by Woods Bagot Architects, The Amberly is a striking 33-story residential tower that's home to 270 luxury rental residences. The striking geometric facade is intelligently-designed to maximize views in living and dining areas while maintaining privacy in bedrooms.



Thoughtfully-designed, the studio to three-bedroom homes at The Amberly come complete with floor-to-ceiling windows with custom shades and walnut wide-plank flooring. All kitchens include Caesarstone waterfall-edge countertops and baths are finished with elegant herringbone ceramic tile. A Bosch washer/dryer can also be found in each residence.



Building amenities include a ground-floor live/work lounge with access to a communal plaza designed by Scape Architects. The state-of-the-art fitness center features equipment by Life Fitness and Peloton. On the 9th floor is The Amberly's lifestyle lounge, wraparound sundeck and outdoor grilling and dining areas. The Overlook, a 33rd-floor sky lounge offers sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, Brooklyn rooftops and the iconic New York Harbor. Bike storage and below-grade valet parking are also available. Net-effective pricing advertised.



Connected to the community, The Amberly is also home to 7,500 sq ft of convenient street-level retail space. Located at the intersection of Brooklyn Heights, DUMBO and Downtown Brooklyn, The Amberly is the perfect home base for those who want to experience all New York City's hottest borough has to offer.