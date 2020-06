Amenities

on-site laundry recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Everything has been gut renovated. Beautiful new flooring, light fixtures, tiling and more. 6 units available in this building, but they are priced to move quickly so don't wait for long!Laundry in buildingCentral AirBrand new appliancesBrand new showerLocated at 119 Albany Brooklyn NYUnits is conveniently located near 2 train lines:-3 blocks away from the Kingston-Throop on the c line.-8 blocks away from the Nostrand avenue on the 3 lineCALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARI skyline14600