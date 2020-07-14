All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
115 ST FELIX STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
115 ST FELIX STREET
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:31 PM

115 ST FELIX STREET

115 Saint Felix Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Fort Greene
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

115 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,900

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Gorgeous duplex 2 bedrooms brownstone in Fort Greene with WORKING A FIREPLACE and private garden. This lovely apartment is located on beautiful tree lined street, located stone throw from B.A.M. Apartment will be available for July move-in.

APARTMENT FEATURES:
~~The Parlor floor of this duplex features an open floor plan with 14 foot ceilings
~~ Open concept kitchen, eat in the kitchen with large windows.
~~ On the lower level are 2 large bedrooms both with windows and both will fit king beds or larger with room for dressers.
~~ Lovely granite counter top with stainless steel appliance
~~ Dishwasher installed
~~ Laundry in the basement
~~The bathroom is located on the lower level (garden) as well.
~~ Storage is also available

Located 1/2 a block away from the Atlantic Terminal and catch these train lines G at Fulton St under 500 feet
B D N R Q 2 3 4 5 at Atlantic Av under 500 feet and just down the way from Barclay's center. Shopping and restaurants in every direction. not a long walk to Fort Greene Park!

Please call/text or email to view this apartment for private tour!!
===Ref:716369=== (rev 29)

Bike room,Pets - Dogs ok,Private garden,Locker,Laundry Room,Outdoor Space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 115 ST FELIX STREET have any available units?
115 ST FELIX STREET has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 115 ST FELIX STREET have?
Some of 115 ST FELIX STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 ST FELIX STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 ST FELIX STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 ST FELIX STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 ST FELIX STREET is pet friendly.
Does 115 ST FELIX STREET offer parking?
No, 115 ST FELIX STREET does not offer parking.
Does 115 ST FELIX STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 ST FELIX STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 ST FELIX STREET have a pool?
No, 115 ST FELIX STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 ST FELIX STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 ST FELIX STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 ST FELIX STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 ST FELIX STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 ST FELIX STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 ST FELIX STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College