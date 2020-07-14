115 ST FELIX STREET.

Amenities
Gorgeous duplex 2 bedrooms brownstone in Fort Greene with WORKING A FIREPLACE and private garden. This lovely apartment is located on beautiful tree lined street, located stone throw from B.A.M. Apartment will be available for July move-in.
APARTMENT FEATURES:
~~The Parlor floor of this duplex features an open floor plan with 14 foot ceilings
~~ Open concept kitchen, eat in the kitchen with large windows.
~~ On the lower level are 2 large bedrooms both with windows and both will fit king beds or larger with room for dressers.
~~ Lovely granite counter top with stainless steel appliance
~~ Dishwasher installed
~~ Laundry in the basement
~~The bathroom is located on the lower level (garden) as well.
~~ Storage is also available
Located 1/2 a block away from the Atlantic Terminal and catch these train lines G at Fulton St under 500 feet
B D N R Q 2 3 4 5 at Atlantic Av under 500 feet and just down the way from Barclay's center. Shopping and restaurants in every direction. not a long walk to Fort Greene Park!
Please call/text or email to view this apartment for private tour!!
===Ref:716369=== (rev 29)
Bike room,Pets - Dogs ok,Private garden,Locker,Laundry Room,Outdoor Space