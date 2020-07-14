115 ST FELIX STREET.

Amenities

Gorgeous duplex 2 bedrooms brownstone in Fort Greene with WORKING A FIREPLACE and private garden. This lovely apartment is located on beautiful tree lined street, located stone throw from B.A.M. Apartment will be available for July move-in.



APARTMENT FEATURES:

~~The Parlor floor of this duplex features an open floor plan with 14 foot ceilings

~~ Open concept kitchen, eat in the kitchen with large windows.

~~ On the lower level are 2 large bedrooms both with windows and both will fit king beds or larger with room for dressers.

~~ Lovely granite counter top with stainless steel appliance

~~ Dishwasher installed

~~ Laundry in the basement

~~The bathroom is located on the lower level (garden) as well.

~~ Storage is also available



Located 1/2 a block away from the Atlantic Terminal and catch these train lines G at Fulton St under 500 feet

B D N R Q 2 3 4 5 at Atlantic Av under 500 feet and just down the way from Barclay's center. Shopping and restaurants in every direction. not a long walk to Fort Greene Park!



Please call/text or email to view this apartment for private tour!!

===Ref:716369=== (rev 29)



