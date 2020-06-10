113 King Street

Amenities

One of the twenty-two King & Sullivan Townhomes. This beautifully designed Red Hook 4-Bed, 3-Bath townhome triplex with private backyard, spacious roof deck and dedicated curb-cut driveway/parking space. An expansive open floor plan greets you as you enter on the first floor living-dining-kitchen area which features a gas fireplace, 7' white oak flooring and streaming natural light from oversized windows and the sky-lit atrium above the central staircase.



The gorgeous chef's kitchen is outfitted with custom Dada cabinetry, Bosch and Thermador appliances and a Carrara marble island with ample seating for five. Floor-to-ceiling windowed French doors lead seamlessly to the private outdoor deck and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining.



The custom-built sculptural staircase crafted in steel and white oak leads to the second floor master suite: 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, two spacious closets and an ensuite master bath with dual sinks and glassed in wet room with deep soaking tub. Opposite the master suite a second large bedroom and full bathroom. The third floor is complete with the third and fourth bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and a separate laundry room.



The roof offers a second private outdoor space complete with a large skylight that provides an abundance of natural light throughout the home. The full-floor roof deck is a multi-functioning space with breathtaking views of lower Manhattan, downtown Brooklyn and the Statue of Liberty.



Located between Coffey Park and Van Brunt Street with direct access to amazing local shops and eateries in Red Hook. Plus enjoy close proximity to the enchanting Brooklyn Waterfront with easy access to Manhattan via the NYC Ferry stop located at Ferris Street and Clinton Wharf.



