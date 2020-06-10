All apartments in Brooklyn
113 King Street
113 King Street

113 King St · (917) 921-4799
Location

113 King St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Red Hook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit TH · Avail. now

$9,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
bathtub
One of the twenty-two King & Sullivan Townhomes. This beautifully designed Red Hook 4-Bed, 3-Bath townhome triplex with private backyard, spacious roof deck and dedicated curb-cut driveway/parking space. An expansive open floor plan greets you as you enter on the first floor living-dining-kitchen area which features a gas fireplace, 7' white oak flooring and streaming natural light from oversized windows and the sky-lit atrium above the central staircase.

The gorgeous chef's kitchen is outfitted with custom Dada cabinetry, Bosch and Thermador appliances and a Carrara marble island with ample seating for five. Floor-to-ceiling windowed French doors lead seamlessly to the private outdoor deck and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining.

The custom-built sculptural staircase crafted in steel and white oak leads to the second floor master suite: 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, two spacious closets and an ensuite master bath with dual sinks and glassed in wet room with deep soaking tub. Opposite the master suite a second large bedroom and full bathroom. The third floor is complete with the third and fourth bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and a separate laundry room.

The roof offers a second private outdoor space complete with a large skylight that provides an abundance of natural light throughout the home. The full-floor roof deck is a multi-functioning space with breathtaking views of lower Manhattan, downtown Brooklyn and the Statue of Liberty.

Located between Coffey Park and Van Brunt Street with direct access to amazing local shops and eateries in Red Hook. Plus enjoy close proximity to the enchanting Brooklyn Waterfront with easy access to Manhattan via the NYC Ferry stop located at Ferris Street and Clinton Wharf.

*Please note the photos are virtually staged, and this home will be delivered unfurnished. Please watch the video to take a virtual tour of this lovely home.,One of the twenty-two newly developed King & Sullivan Townhomes. Be the first to live in this beautifully designed Red Hook 4-Bed 3-Bath townhome triplex with private backyard, spacious roof deck and dedicated curb-cut driveway/parking space. An expansive open floor plan greets you as you enter on the first floor living-dining-kitchen area which features a gas fireplace, 7' white oak flooring and streaming natural light from oversized windows and the sky-lit atrium above the central staircase. The gorgeous chef's kitchen is outfitted with custom Dada cabinetry, Bosch and Thermador appliances and a Carrara marble island with ample seating for five. Floor-to-ceiling windowed French doors lead seamlessly to the private outdoor deck and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining.

The custom-built sculptural staircase crafted in steel and white oak leads to the second floor master suite: 10-foot floor-to-ceiling windows, two spacious closets and an ensuite master bath with dual sinks and glassed in wet room with deep soaking tub. Opposite the master suite a second large bedroom and full bathroom. The third floor is complete with the third and fourth bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and a separate laundry room.

The roof offers a second private outdoor space complete with a large skylight that provides an abundance of natural light throughout the home. The full-floor roof deck is a multi-functioning space with breathtaking views of lower Manhattan, downtown Brooklyn and the Statue of Liberty.

Located between Coffey Park and Van Brunt Street, with its charming local boutiques and eateries, this Red Hook townhouse rental is your way to have it all in close proximity to the rapidly developing and enchanting Brooklyn Waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 King Street have any available units?
113 King Street has a unit available for $9,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 113 King Street have?
Some of 113 King Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 King Street currently offering any rent specials?
113 King Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 King Street pet-friendly?
No, 113 King Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 113 King Street offer parking?
Yes, 113 King Street does offer parking.
Does 113 King Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 113 King Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 King Street have a pool?
No, 113 King Street does not have a pool.
Does 113 King Street have accessible units?
No, 113 King Street does not have accessible units.
Does 113 King Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 King Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 King Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 King Street does not have units with air conditioning.
