112 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities

Charming 1 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment on Treelined Bedford Avenue in the Core of Williamsburg Northside.This home features 2 Exposures with plenty of natural sunlight, high ceilings, built-in closets, and Hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen features gas stove and plenty of counter space and storage. Washer/Dryer in-unit! HEAT & HOT WATER Included. Sorry, NO Pets.Enjoy living on a quiet residential block in the epicenter of Williamsburg. The Bedford L subway line, NYC Ferry Terminal are merely a few blocks away. Location, Location.Location! It's surrounded by world-class restaurants, cafes, local services and major retailers such as Whole Foods, Equinox, Apple, Duane Reade, etc.