Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:22 AM

112 Bedford Avenue

112 Bedford Avenue · (718) 422-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

112 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Charming 1 Bedroom Ground Floor Apartment on Treelined Bedford Avenue in the Core of Williamsburg Northside.This home features 2 Exposures with plenty of natural sunlight, high ceilings, built-in closets, and Hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen features gas stove and plenty of counter space and storage. Washer/Dryer in-unit! HEAT & HOT WATER Included. Sorry, NO Pets.Enjoy living on a quiet residential block in the epicenter of Williamsburg. The Bedford L subway line, NYC Ferry Terminal are merely a few blocks away. Location, Location.Location! It's surrounded by world-class restaurants, cafes, local services and major retailers such as Whole Foods, Equinox, Apple, Duane Reade, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
112 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 112 Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 Bedford Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 112 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 112 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 112 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
