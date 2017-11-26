1103 Carroll Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

NO FEE!! Massive 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Dishwasher & Laundry in PRIME Crown Heights .* Short Walk to Prospect Park, Botanic Gardens & Brooklyn Museum * Around the Corner to 2/3/4/5 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet- 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Closets- 1 Small Bedroom w/o Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Room- 2 Full Modern Bathrooms- Hardwood floors- Washer & Dryer in the Unit- Central AC- NO FEE!!.This Beautiful 4 BR is Located Steps to Franklin Ave, Close to Cool Bars, Cafes, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Coffee Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted.Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..Paulo @ Zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1336