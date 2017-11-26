All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1103 Carroll Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1103 Carroll Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

1103 Carroll Street

1103 Carroll Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1103 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
NO FEE!! Massive 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Dishwasher & Laundry in PRIME Crown Heights .* Short Walk to Prospect Park, Botanic Gardens & Brooklyn Museum * Around the Corner to 2/3/4/5 Trains *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closet- 2 Large Bedrooms w/ Closets- 1 Small Bedroom w/o Closet- Open Kitchen w/ Dishwasher Stainless Steel Appliances- Spacious Living Room- 2 Full Modern Bathrooms- Hardwood floors- Washer & Dryer in the Unit- Central AC- NO FEE!!.This Beautiful 4 BR is Located Steps to Franklin Ave, Close to Cool Bars, Cafes, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Coffee Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.All applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted.Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..Paulo @ Zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1336

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Carroll Street have any available units?
1103 Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1103 Carroll Street have?
Some of 1103 Carroll Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Carroll Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Carroll Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1103 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 1103 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 1103 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Carroll Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 1103 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1103 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1103 Carroll Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1103 Carroll Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity