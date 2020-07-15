110 Montague Street

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Brand new stunning gut renovation! This large one bedroom home is situated 1 flight up in a boutique walk up building on Prime Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights. The entire apartment has been gut renovated while maintaining charm and high ceilings. The living room is great for entertaining and the bedroom is also spacious and can fit a queen bed, night stand and dresser. The open kitchen features full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, an with a high end sink and fixtures, granite counters and high end white soft close wood cabinetry. The bathroom has new subway tiles throughout, a pedestal sink, and a large stand up shower stall. There is plenty of closet space and the entire apartment is incredibly bright, North facing over lively Montague Street and the other charming small buildings making up Brooklyn Heights.