Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

110 Montague Street

110 Montague Street · (917) 403-4447
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,900

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new stunning gut renovation! This large one bedroom home is situated 1 flight up in a boutique walk up building on Prime Montague Street in Brooklyn Heights. The entire apartment has been gut renovated while maintaining charm and high ceilings. The living room is great for entertaining and the bedroom is also spacious and can fit a queen bed, night stand and dresser. The open kitchen features full size stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, an with a high end sink and fixtures, granite counters and high end white soft close wood cabinetry. The bathroom has new subway tiles throughout, a pedestal sink, and a large stand up shower stall. There is plenty of closet space and the entire apartment is incredibly bright, North facing over lively Montague Street and the other charming small buildings making up Brooklyn Heights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Montague Street have any available units?
110 Montague Street has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 110 Montague Street have?
Some of 110 Montague Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Montague Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 110 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 110 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 110 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 110 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 110 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 Montague Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
