Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:24 PM

107 Willow Street

107 Willow Street · (718) 923-8020
Location

107 Willow Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$1,950

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available June 1, 2020.In light of current travel guidelines, Please see our VIDEO TOUR BEFORE requesting an in person visit.Lovely and bright studio on the second floor of an exquisite brownstone on a prime Brooklyn Heights block. The apartment features hardwood floors, large windows, old fashioned claw foot tub, Small kitchen with mini fridge. Kitchen and bathroom share a sink. Rent includes heat, cooking gas and water. Tenants pays electric.. No Smoking , No Pets and no laundry in the building. Subways 2 & 3 train lines on Clark St. and A & C trains on High Street blocks away. Great restaurants abound and for your enjoyment the Heights Promenade with the best views of Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridge Park are just around the corner. June 1 occupancy.Finally... Welcome Home !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Willow Street have any available units?
107 Willow Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 107 Willow Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 Willow Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Willow Street pet-friendly?
No, 107 Willow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 107 Willow Street offer parking?
No, 107 Willow Street does not offer parking.
Does 107 Willow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Willow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Willow Street have a pool?
No, 107 Willow Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 Willow Street have accessible units?
No, 107 Willow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Willow Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Willow Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Willow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Willow Street does not have units with air conditioning.
