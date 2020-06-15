107 Willow Street

Amenities

Available June 1, 2020.In light of current travel guidelines, Please see our VIDEO TOUR BEFORE requesting an in person visit.Lovely and bright studio on the second floor of an exquisite brownstone on a prime Brooklyn Heights block. The apartment features hardwood floors, large windows, old fashioned claw foot tub, Small kitchen with mini fridge. Kitchen and bathroom share a sink. Rent includes heat, cooking gas and water. Tenants pays electric.. No Smoking , No Pets and no laundry in the building. Subways 2 & 3 train lines on Clark St. and A & C trains on High Street blocks away. Great restaurants abound and for your enjoyment the Heights Promenade with the best views of Manhattan and Brooklyn Bridge Park are just around the corner. June 1 occupancy.Finally... Welcome Home !