Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:59 AM

101 Halsey Street

101 Halsey Street · (718) 210-4009
Location

101 Halsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
LIVE THE LIFE 101 Halsey Street Unit 4 is a 2 Bed apartment in a pristine townhome in prime Bedford Stuyvesant. High ceilings, classic details, and modern touches have created the perfect ambiance for living. Live here and you can live it up! This sunfilled, spacious apartment feature exposed brick, hardwood floors, oversized windows, and recessed lighting to create a tranquil home. The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, pendant lighting above the island counter and an energy efficient stainless steel appliance package inclusive of dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom features marble tiles, attractive vanity, 3-way lighting and a custom linen closet offering plenty of storage space. The bedrooms are a serene retreat which can accommodate great furnishings and offer a built-in wall storage space above the closets. This home is worth every second spent in it. Bedford Stuyvesant is home to some of New York Citys most sought-after restaurants, shops, and desired-architectural blocks. 101 Halsey Street is centrally located and two blocks away from Fulton Street and all of its amazing amenities. Within a few shot-blocks you'll also find some of the most reliable train lines [A, C, G, L.I.R.R.], multiple bus lines and a thriving business district. This is where people want to live and invest, so youll definitely be in good company coming here. Find Your Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Halsey Street have any available units?
101 Halsey Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Halsey Street have?
Some of 101 Halsey Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Halsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Halsey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Halsey Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Halsey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Halsey Street offer parking?
No, 101 Halsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Halsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Halsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Halsey Street have a pool?
No, 101 Halsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Halsey Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Halsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Halsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Halsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Halsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Halsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
