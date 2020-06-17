Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave stainless steel Property Amenities

LIVE THE LIFE 101 Halsey Street Unit 4 is a 2 Bed apartment in a pristine townhome in prime Bedford Stuyvesant. High ceilings, classic details, and modern touches have created the perfect ambiance for living. Live here and you can live it up! This sunfilled, spacious apartment feature exposed brick, hardwood floors, oversized windows, and recessed lighting to create a tranquil home. The chef's kitchen boasts granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space, pendant lighting above the island counter and an energy efficient stainless steel appliance package inclusive of dishwasher and microwave. The bathroom features marble tiles, attractive vanity, 3-way lighting and a custom linen closet offering plenty of storage space. The bedrooms are a serene retreat which can accommodate great furnishings and offer a built-in wall storage space above the closets. This home is worth every second spent in it. Bedford Stuyvesant is home to some of New York Citys most sought-after restaurants, shops, and desired-architectural blocks. 101 Halsey Street is centrally located and two blocks away from Fulton Street and all of its amazing amenities. Within a few shot-blocks you'll also find some of the most reliable train lines [A, C, G, L.I.R.R.], multiple bus lines and a thriving business district. This is where people want to live and invest, so youll definitely be in good company coming here. Find Your Sweet Spot.