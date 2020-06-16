101 Chauncey Street

Amenities

Huge 2 bed Apt with W/D & Garden space!!Location! Location! Location!Boasting approx. 1,100 sq. ft., this oversize 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment features a huge living room, plenty of storage/closet space and an additional office space in prime Stuyvesant Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recently renovated bathroom and large windows makes this a very welcoming home. ALL utilities included. This south facing apartment is guaranteed lots of natural light. Shared access to washer & dryer and garden. Close to all the neighborhood favorite restaurants and cafes like Peaches on Lewis, Bar L'unatico, Chez Oskar, Nana Ramen, Milk & Pull and Sarahgina. Ideally located across from Fulton Park providing easy access to the A Express and C local trains - literally right in front of your door at the Utica Avenue stop.. Call or text to schedule a viewing immediately! NO FEE!