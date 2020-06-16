All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

101 Chauncey Street

101 Chauncey Street · (718) 613-2039
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge 2 bed Apt with W/D & Garden space!!Location! Location! Location!Boasting approx. 1,100 sq. ft., this oversize 2 bedroom/1 bath apartment features a huge living room, plenty of storage/closet space and an additional office space in prime Stuyvesant Heights, Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Beautiful hardwood floors, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, recently renovated bathroom and large windows makes this a very welcoming home. ALL utilities included. This south facing apartment is guaranteed lots of natural light. Shared access to washer & dryer and garden. Close to all the neighborhood favorite restaurants and cafes like Peaches on Lewis, Bar L'unatico, Chez Oskar, Nana Ramen, Milk & Pull and Sarahgina. Ideally located across from Fulton Park providing easy access to the A Express and C local trains - literally right in front of your door at the Utica Avenue stop.. Call or text to schedule a viewing immediately! NO FEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Chauncey Street have any available units?
101 Chauncey Street has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Chauncey Street have?
Some of 101 Chauncey Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Chauncey Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Chauncey Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Chauncey Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Chauncey Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Chauncey Street offer parking?
No, 101 Chauncey Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Chauncey Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Chauncey Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Chauncey Street have a pool?
No, 101 Chauncey Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Chauncey Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Chauncey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Chauncey Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Chauncey Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Chauncey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Chauncey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
