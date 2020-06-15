101 Bainbridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

You will love this enchanting 1 bedroom 1 bath 850 sq ft garden apartment in the Historic Stuyvesant Heights district. Located in a barrel front limestone house, on a charming fairytale block lined with premier Victorian homes.A treasure trove of stunning and abundant original details. the unit features a decorative fireplace and mantle, antique wood doors with leaded glass, original shutters, pocket doors, built in cabinets and parquet wood floors. All beautifully restored and maintained by the owner.An enormous bright south-facing living room is flooded with Victorian charm.The queen-size bedroom has double walk-thru closets and garden views. A brand new bathroom offers an artfully tiled stand-up shower, new designer fixtures and zen-style stone floors.The completely renovated kitchen showcases new appliances, striking granite countertops, sleek wooden cabinetry, and overlooks the outdoor patio. A rear door leads to a spacious yard that is perfect for entertaining, dining al fresco, and exercising your green thumb, use your imagination! An extra feature is a dining room tucked between the kitchen and living room.The location couldnt be more perfect, only a few minutes to the A train, surrounded by an endless selection of eateries and nightlife including Peaches, Seraghina, Eugene, Lover's Rock, Bed-Vyne and Peaches Hothouse.Heat, hot water and cooking gas included. Sorry, no dogs, owner will consider a cat.Available immediately.