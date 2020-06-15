All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:56 PM

101 Bainbridge Street

101 Bainbridge Street · (917) 402-0763
Location

101 Bainbridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
You will love this enchanting 1 bedroom 1 bath 850 sq ft garden apartment in the Historic Stuyvesant Heights district. Located in a barrel front limestone house, on a charming fairytale block lined with premier Victorian homes.A treasure trove of stunning and abundant original details. the unit features a decorative fireplace and mantle, antique wood doors with leaded glass, original shutters, pocket doors, built in cabinets and parquet wood floors. All beautifully restored and maintained by the owner.An enormous bright south-facing living room is flooded with Victorian charm.The queen-size bedroom has double walk-thru closets and garden views. A brand new bathroom offers an artfully tiled stand-up shower, new designer fixtures and zen-style stone floors.The completely renovated kitchen showcases new appliances, striking granite countertops, sleek wooden cabinetry, and overlooks the outdoor patio. A rear door leads to a spacious yard that is perfect for entertaining, dining al fresco, and exercising your green thumb, use your imagination! An extra feature is a dining room tucked between the kitchen and living room.The location couldnt be more perfect, only a few minutes to the A train, surrounded by an endless selection of eateries and nightlife including Peaches, Seraghina, Eugene, Lover's Rock, Bed-Vyne and Peaches Hothouse.Heat, hot water and cooking gas included. Sorry, no dogs, owner will consider a cat.Available immediately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Bainbridge Street have any available units?
101 Bainbridge Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Bainbridge Street have?
Some of 101 Bainbridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Bainbridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Bainbridge Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Bainbridge Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Bainbridge Street is pet friendly.
Does 101 Bainbridge Street offer parking?
No, 101 Bainbridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 101 Bainbridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Bainbridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Bainbridge Street have a pool?
No, 101 Bainbridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Bainbridge Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Bainbridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Bainbridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Bainbridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Bainbridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Bainbridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
