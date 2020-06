Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry

Full Size 1 bedroom unit.

Total Modern Renovation

Stainless Steel Appliances

Hardwood Floors

Beautiful Fixtures and Finishes

Tons of Light

Video Intercom

Built-in Heat/ Air Conditioning

Contemporary Bathroom with Deep Soaking Tub

Large Totally Private Backyard

Laundry Room in the Building



Just 3 blocks to the L train at Jefferson Ave.

1 block to Maria Hernandez Park and Dog Run.



$2292 Net Rent after 1 month free. Gross Rent $2500.

Only 1st months rent and Security to move in!

NO BROKER FEE!



Must have excellent credit and income of 40x the monthly rent to qualify. Guarantors accepted.