Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:30 AM

5249 Carey Avenue

5249 East Carey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5249 East Carey Avenue, Sunrise Manor, NV 89156

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Fabulous Property located on approx 1 acre. Tax star does not reflect true size of house.. 1 carport covered. Formal Living Room, Private drive way entrance. Tons of storage areas. Fully fenced in Rear Yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5249 Carey Avenue have any available units?
5249 Carey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
Is 5249 Carey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Carey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5249 Carey Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5249 Carey Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sunrise Manor.
Does 5249 Carey Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5249 Carey Avenue offers parking.
Does 5249 Carey Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5249 Carey Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5249 Carey Avenue have a pool?
No, 5249 Carey Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5249 Carey Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5249 Carey Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5249 Carey Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5249 Carey Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5249 Carey Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5249 Carey Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
