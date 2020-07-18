Fabulous Property located on approx 1 acre. Tax star does not reflect true size of house.. 1 carport covered. Formal Living Room, Private drive way entrance. Tons of storage areas. Fully fenced in Rear Yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5249 Carey Avenue have any available units?
5249 Carey Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sunrise Manor, NV.
Is 5249 Carey Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5249 Carey Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.