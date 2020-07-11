Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:23 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Hurricane, UT with pool

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
3409 E Willow Springs Dr.
3409 Willow Springs Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1597 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath home in Coral Canyon - This incredible home includes three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The master suite has a large bathroom, and tons of storage in the walk-in closet.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
1742 Firerock Circle
1742 Firerock Circle, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
3000 sqft
1742 Firerock Circle Available 08/07/20 BEAUTIFUL CORAL CANYON HOME - 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom home in Coral Canyon. Large kitchen with high end appliances. Has a fireplace, washer/dryer included, high ceilings and large rooms. 3 car garage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Canyon
3627 East Silvercreek
3627 Silvercreek Drive, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1551 sqft
3627 East Silvercreek Available 08/10/20 Home In Coral Canyon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Coral Canyon Home - Cute home for rent. Fully fenced yard.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
685 N Bluff View Circle
685 N Bluff View Cir, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,768
1808 sqft
685 N Bluff View Circle Available 08/10/20 Bluffview Home - This beautiful Bluffview home is located in Washington. This home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It is approx. 1808 sq ft.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112
370 Buena Vista Blvd, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1317 sqft
370 W Buena Vista Blvd #112 Available 10/09/20 Brand new town home available in Millcreek Springs with a community pool! - On the main floor of this brand new townhome is the living room, dining area, kitchen, half bathroom, and a storage room.

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1000 Bluff View Drive
1000 Bluff View Drive, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1868 sqft
4 bedroom 3 1/2 bathrooms 2 car garage 1,868 sq. ft.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1000 E. Bluffview Dr. #121
1000 Bluff View Dr, Washington, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1523 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Price Drop. Clean and Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home with lots of upgrades and a 2 car garage for rent. 1,320 sq feet. The back patio is perfect for St. George evenings. Close to everything. $1300 per month.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2177 N Vacanza Dr
2177 N Vacanza St, Washington, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2302 sqft
Beautiful brand new modern home in green springs! Luxury meets Southern Utah living. This property was just finished in may of 2020.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
387 Omni Lane
387 Omni Lane, Washington, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,150
2760 sqft
5 Bedroom,3 Bath-Beautiful Like New Home!! - 5 Bedroom 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This home is like NEW!! 5 Bedroom 3 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Incredible view of both mountains and valley. Granite and tile upgrades throughout house.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
551 N West Ledge Parkway
551 N West Ledge Pkwy, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,768
1860 sqft
551 N West Ledge Parkway Available 07/27/20 Highland Park at Coral Canyon - Can do a 12 or 6 month lease in Highland Park at Coral Canyon. You can't beat this home located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a view.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1050 E Brigham Rd #20
1050 East Brigham Road, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1140 sqft
55 and older, Fully Furnished, 2 bed 2 bath for rent - This Fully furnished rental is available now.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
301 S. 1200 E. #34
301 South 1200 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1200 sqft
301 S. 1200 E. #34 Available 08/01/20 The Mesas - Super location close to all major commercial areas. 2-story with bedroom and bath on each floor. Water, sewer, garbage included. Amenities include pool, clubhouse. Carport with outside storage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
777 S 400 E #71
777 South 400 East, St. George, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1470 sqft
777 S 400 E #71 Available 07/15/20 Spacious Townhome in Downtown St. George! - This home is in Downtown St. George! Conveniently close to schools, parks, shopping, city pool, and the hospital.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
316 S 2450 E #22
316 South 2450 East, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
316 S 2450 E #22 Available 07/15/20 Fantastic Bedrock Townhome - detached 1 car garage. Perfect location and sits back from the street. Easy to get anywhere in town and would be a great for either a rental or a full/part time resident.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2050 S 1400 E #B102
2050 South 1400 East, St. George, UT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Condo on the Golf Course - All utilities included! - This is a beautiful fully furnished condo right on the 10th green of the St. George Golf Course. Beautiful views and right across the street from the clubhouse.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
2259 Stone Cliff Dr.
2259 Stone Cliff Drive, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2638 sqft
Unobstructed views of St. George City and Pine Valley Mountain from this immaculate rim lot in Stone Cliff. Beautiful open floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. 3 car garage.

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1854 E 1220 S
1854 E 1220 S, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2200 sqft
1854 E 1220 S Available 05/06/20 Like new home! Short term lease available or lease option to purchase available. - The home is located in a great neighborhood! HOA dues included in the marketed rental price.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1930 Respite Lane
1930 E Respite Ln, Washington, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1900 sqft
1930 Respite Lane Available 04/15/20 Beautiful Professionally Decorated Town Home For Rent - This newer professionally decorated beautiful Washington home located of Washington Parkway. This home comes fully decorated and furnished.

Last updated December 18 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3419 S River Rd #84
3419 South River Road, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,243
1403 sqft
3419 S River Rd #84 Available 01/10/20 Cottages at Fossil Hills - Beautiful Townhome in Cottages at Fossil Hills. 3bd/2.5bath, 1345 sf, community pool & clubhouse and weight room. This property won't last long.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1167 E 400 S #8
1167 East 400 South, St. George, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1358 sqft
1167 E 400 S #8 Available 08/10/20 Skyhawk Townhomes - Skyhawk is a family friendly community. It is also within walking distance to Dixie State via new tunnel under freeway. This unit has 3 Beds and 2.5 Baths.

