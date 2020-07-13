/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Fort Mohave, AZ with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
5443 Primavera Drive
5443 S Primavera Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1513 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, 2 car garage close to shopping. Situated right across the street from 1 of 2 community pools. Full fenced back yard with beautiful mountain views.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Vistas
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 1 mile of Fort Mohave
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Vista Estates
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mesquite Creek
2366 E Parkside Dr
2366 Parkside Drive, Mesquite Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
893 sqft
Visit our website at bhcrent.com Home in gated community of Mesquite Creek. 2bdrm, 2bths. master suites. Gas Stove. Two car attached garage landscaped backyard. Owner pays HOA, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mohave
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3550 Bay Sands #1038
3550 Bay Sands Drive, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1044 sqft
bottom floor partially furnished unit, some furniture in unit, complex has 2 heated pools, workout room, tennis courts and community center. NO PETS OR SMOKING.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3249 Del Monte
3249 Del Monte Street, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
1056 sqft
2 bed 2 bath in Monte Del Sol! Split floor plan, casual dining, breakfast bar, Arizona room, and shed are just a few of the things this home has to offer.