Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ with pool

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$929
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$845
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8
1675 Highway 95, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1299 sqft
1675 Hwy 95 Unit G8 Available 08/05/20 VACATION RENTAL Condo on the River with Boat Slip - CONDO WILL BE AVAILABLE 9/16/2020-10/31/2020 Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arroyo Vista Estates
3736 Rawhide Drive
3736 Rawhide Dr, Bullhead City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1671 sqft
3736 Rawhide Drive Available 10/01/20 WINTER VACATION RENTAL -3 Bedroom/2 Bath - **RESERVED 2/1/2021-4/30/2021** Beautiful home located in Bullhead City in the desirable Arroyo Vistas. Fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 3 Car Garage.
Results within 1 mile of Bullhead City

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3550 Bay Sands #1038
3550 Bay Sands Drive, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1044 sqft
bottom floor partially furnished unit, some furniture in unit, complex has 2 heated pools, workout room, tennis courts and community center. NO PETS OR SMOKING.

Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Sunrise Vistas
4335 S. Rafe Avenue
4335 S Rafe Ave, Fort Mohave, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$875
1103 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Manugactured Home with large kitchen, fenced backyard, covered parking, Storage Shed, Community Pool/Spa
Results within 5 miles of Bullhead City
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
8 Units Available
Laughlin
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
1 Bedroom
$649
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$874
1079 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
5443 Primavera Drive
5443 S Primavera Dr, Fort Mohave, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1513 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath home with den, 2 car garage close to shopping. Situated right across the street from 1 of 2 community pools. Full fenced back yard with beautiful mountain views.

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Laughlin
3249 Del Monte
3249 Del Monte Street, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$795
1056 sqft
2 bed 2 bath in Monte Del Sol! Split floor plan, casual dining, breakfast bar, Arizona room, and shed are just a few of the things this home has to offer.
Results within 10 miles of Bullhead City

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Mesquite Creek
2366 E Parkside Dr
2366 Parkside Drive, Mesquite Creek, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
893 sqft
Visit our website at bhcrent.com Home in gated community of Mesquite Creek. 2bdrm, 2bths. master suites. Gas Stove. Two car attached garage landscaped backyard. Owner pays HOA, Trash and Sewer. Tenant pays utilities.

July 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report. Bullhead City rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bullhead City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bullhead City rents held steady over the past month

Bullhead City rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bullhead City stand at $674 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. Bullhead City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bullhead City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, all of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,538; of the 10 largest Arizona cities that we have data for, all have seen rents rise year-over-year, with Mesa experiencing the fastest growth (+2.9%).
    • Peoria, Gilbert, and Glendale have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 2.1%, and 2.0%, respectively).

    Bullhead City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bullhead City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bullhead City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bullhead City's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

