apartments with pool
207 Apartments for rent in Summerlin South, NV with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
15 Units Available
The Section Seven
Reflections at the Lakes
2601 S Grand Canyon Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,030
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1005 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes located one block east of Summerlin in Las Vegas, NV. Features views of Red Rock Canyon and the city lights. Amenities include two pools, billiards room and fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
61 Units Available
Mira Villas
Tanager
2375 Spruce Goose St, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,490
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1178 sqft
ELEVATED URBAN LIVINGWe offer unique features with luxe-inspired finishes and rich details to fully enrich your living experience. Enjoy the amenities and lifestyle that come with a rental without worrying about maintenance and upkeep.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Mira Villas
Madera
2600 S Town Center Dr, Summerlin South, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off West Sahara Avenue near Summerlin Centre Community Park. Community amenities include a fitness center, gated entry, and clubhouse. Residences feature high ceilings, upscale bathrooms and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2125 Alcova Ridge Drive
2125 Alcova Ridge Drive, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
4578 sqft
2125 Alcova Ridge Drive Available 07/15/20 Located in 24 hour guard gated Red Rock Country Club, West Gate with a view of the golf course and mountains.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
10809 Garden Mist Drive #2030
10809 Garden Mist Dr, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1357 sqft
Summerlin South - Newly remodeled 2BD/2BA end unit w/ wonderful natural light in gated community. This stunning home has an inviting open living & dining area with spacious kitchen.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11251 Hidden Peak Ave. #201
11251 Hidden Peak Ave, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1386 sqft
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN DUAL MASTER 2 CAR GARAGE - RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THE CENTER OF IT ALL! BEAUTIFUL END UNIT WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOM AND 2 CAR GARAGE. KITCHEN BOASTS OF QUARTZ COUNTER-TOPS AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. TILE AND CARPET THROUGHOUT.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
18 MISTY PEAKS Court
18 Misty Peaks Court, Summerlin South, NV
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
7924 sqft
Designed as a single story by an Interior Designer, this spacious yet intimate Promontory home on a corner lot offers 9,000+sqft of stunning living space w/ a lower level entertainment room/bar.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
11723 GLOWING SUNSET LANE
11723 Glowing Sunset Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$6,995
4443 sqft
*MOVE IN SPECIAL* RED ROCK COUNTRY CLUB ON GOLF COURSE! MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - *2 WEEK FREE MOVE IN SPECIAL WITH 12 MONTH LEASE* INCREDIBLE 5BD/4.
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Siena
10366 Premia Place
10366 Premia Place, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
2216 sqft
DUAL MASTER LOCATED IN THE SIENA 55+ COMMUNITY - Magnificent Siena 55+ Community located on a Corner Golf Course View. Spacious open floor plan with dual master suites. Freshly painted and new flooring through-out the home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Siena
10537 Sopra
10537 Sopra Court, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1603 sqft
THIS LOVELY 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME IS LOCATED IN A GUARD GATED 55+ COMMUNITY. IT FEATURES QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, CUSTOM BLINDS AND EXTRA STORAGE IN THE GARAGE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1275 Ice Park St Apt 103
1275 Ice Park St, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
Charming Two Bed/Two Bath Condo Available in Las Vegas This 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit features a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, and microwave, the unit is also equipped with washer and dryer, balcony and a garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
10873 Crimson Cliffs Avenue
10873 Crimson Cliffs Ave, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
2262 sqft
*ONE MONTH RENT FREE* ENCHANTING 3 BED, 3 BATH TOWNHOUSE IN A BEAUTIFUL GUARD GATED COMMUNITY. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. HOME HAS AN ELEVATOR. SUPER SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, WITH BALCONY.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 Tapadero
15 Tapadero Lane, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$9,995
4131 sqft
Incredible Ridges OPPORTUNITY! 4300+ Sq. Ft. Single story on .43 Acre Cul-de-sac lot. Huge Yard with magnificent mature landscaping, incredible privacy, and gorgeous Pool /spa.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
11305 Gravitation Drive
11305 Gravitation Dr, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2294 sqft
Take advantage of this opportunity to live in a newly built modern William Lyon Affinity Townhome located right off of the 215 freeway in the heart of Summerlin & conveniently next to Downtown Summerlin! Quartz counters & S/S appliances in the
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
2666 Heathrow
2666 Heathrow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1178 sqft
SUMMERLIN! 3 BEDS, 2.5 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. NEUTRAL TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT 1ST FLOOR, NEWER PAINT T/O, NEWER CARPET UP. KITCHEN OPEN TO LIVING/DINING AREAS. KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE, CABINETS & BUILT IN MICROWAVE.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2 Sugarberry Lane
2 Sugarberry Lane, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$5,950
3562 sqft
Sheer luxury and costum everything awaits in this modern masterpiece.Located in the exclusive guard-gated community of The Ridges village in Summerlin.
Last updated May 4 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
2800 Desert Zinnia
2800 Desert Zinnia Lane, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1686 sqft
Great Location! Immaculate Summerlin Single Story Home/ 3 Bed/ 3 Bath/ 2 Car garage. Recently New painted and carpeted throughout the house. Bright and Open Floor Plan. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
11437 Ogden Mills Dr 104
11437 Ogden Mills Drive, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1744 sqft
Summlin Townhome w/ 2 Car Garage and Dual Masters - UPGRADED SPACIOUS SUMMERLIN END UNIT TOWNHOME THAT SIDES TO A GRASSY AREA ** 2 CAR GARAGE PLUS COURTYARD ** DUAL MASTERS + ANOTHER FULL BATH DOWNSTAIRS ** FAMILY ROOM & LIVING ROOM TOO! **
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
11372 Colinward
11372 West Colinward Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1780 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 STORY HOME IN SUMMERLIN, INCLUDES A 2 CAR GARAGE, 2 BEDROOMS, 1 LOFT, 3.5 BATHS AND A DEN COUNTERS WITH AN AWESOME ISLAND. UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. COMMUNITY HAS SWIMMING POOL AVAILABLE. GREAT COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1541 Unison Way
1541 Unison Way, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1851 sqft
Location. Location. Location. Live in the center of it all. Walking distance to Downtown Summerlin, Aviators Baseball Park, VGK Practice Arena with easy access to the 215 freeway. NEW 3 bedroom. 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2198 Country Cove
2198 Country Cove Court, Summerlin South, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
4124 sqft
This beautiful 2 Story Red Rock Country Club home is located on the 1st hole tee and features spectacular mountain, park and golf course views.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
2655 Heathrow
2655 Heathrow Street, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1467 sqft
Summerlin FULLY FURNISHED 3 bedroom + loft home w/2.5 baths, 2 car garage and pool! This property is turn key and ready for immediate move in! The Landlord has just updated the home .
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Mira Villas
10792 WALLFLOWER AVE
10792 Wallflower Avenue, Summerlin South, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2056 sqft
Splendid Summerlin South home close to CC 215, Gardens Park and schools. - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom home in Summerlin with two toned paint, immaculately landscaped large backyard, beautiful 3 bedroom with LOFT in the heart of SUMMERLIN.
Results within 1 mile of Summerlin South
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Chateau Nouveau
Eden
4350 S Hualapai Way, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,986
1390 sqft
This beautiful property offers residents a resort pool, 24-hour fitness center and a Coffee Cafe. Apartments feature outdoor terraces and energy-efficient appliances. Additionally, residents are right down the road from the Flamingo Promenade Shopping Center.
