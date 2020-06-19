9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool hot tub internet access

Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer. Enjoy resort style community amenities including a pool and spa, fitness center, playground, and clubhouse. All utilities, housewares, linens, TV streaming service, and WiFi are included with your stay. Minimum 90 days or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Feel right at home the moment you walk in the door of this tastefully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath first floor condo located in the beautiful Rhodes Ranch area. With it's open floor plan, beautiful flooring, and cozy fireplace, you will find it easy to kick back and relax, while also being close to all the action of the city. This friendly resort style community also boasts 3 truly incredible pools, gym, clubhouse, and more! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.