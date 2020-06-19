All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:23 AM

9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146

9050 West Warm Springs Road · (941) 875-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9050 West Warm Springs Road, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
internet access
Fully furnished, remodeled first-floor condo located in the gated "The Falls" community. The condo features stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, lush carpeting, and in unit washer and dryer. Enjoy resort style community amenities including a pool and spa, fitness center, playground, and clubhouse. All utilities, housewares, linens, TV streaming service, and WiFi are included with your stay. Minimum 90 days or longer. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Feel right at home the moment you walk in the door of this tastefully furnished 2 bedroom / 2 bath first floor condo located in the beautiful Rhodes Ranch area. With it's open floor plan, beautiful flooring, and cozy fireplace, you will find it easy to kick back and relax, while also being close to all the action of the city. This friendly resort style community also boasts 3 truly incredible pools, gym, clubhouse, and more! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have any available units?
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have?
Some of 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 currently offering any rent specials?
9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 pet-friendly?
No, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 offer parking?
Yes, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 does offer parking.
Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have a pool?
Yes, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 has a pool.
Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have accessible units?
No, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 does not have accessible units.
Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 has units with dishwashers.
Does 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9050 West Warm Springs Road - 1146 has units with air conditioning.

