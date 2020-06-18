Amenities

Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!

A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 Las Vegas, NV 89147

This property is located in a guard Gated Community in Park House HOA with shopping, schools, parks and easy 15 freeway access nearby.



The living and dining area is very spacious w/ recess lighting and wood-like flooring. There is also a formal dining area with plenty of natural lighting! Steps away from the oversized balcony!!

The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent and plenty of storage space.

Chef’s kitchen is open and has plenty of storage, customized cabinets, granite counters and all the appliances.

The master bedroom has wood-like laminate flooring, a nice sized closet and natural lighting with great mountain views!

The master bathroom has tile flooring, double sink vanity, oversized mirror, and a water closet with a standing shower and roman tub.



The 2nd bedroom has laminate flooring, plenty of storage space in the large closet and a double door entry.

The 2nd bathroom has tile flooring and a tub shower combo.



The community amenities is beautifully equipped to entertain all guests and for tenants comfort with the community pools, spa, cabanas, indoor/outdoor lounge area and fitness center. Live a luxury life!!



This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1904 square feet is available now for rent!



Restrictions:

*Non-Smoking

*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.

*PETS Considered: Only 1 cat allowed. $250 non-refundable pet fee due upon securing the home.



Additional Monthly Fees:

Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent



Ready to View the home?

Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.



How to apply?

When submitting an application the following is required:

- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks

- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]

- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements

- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs

- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.

-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.

- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.



