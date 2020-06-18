All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

8925 Flamingo Rd. #212

8925 West Flamingo Road · (702) 550-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8925 West Flamingo Road, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1904 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Mid-Rise LUXURY Living at its BEST!! This beautiful condo is ready for you!! - TRIUMPH Property Management in Las Vegas, Nevada presents!
A 1 Story condo located at 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 Las Vegas, NV 89147
This property is located in a guard Gated Community in Park House HOA with shopping, schools, parks and easy 15 freeway access nearby.

The living and dining area is very spacious w/ recess lighting and wood-like flooring. There is also a formal dining area with plenty of natural lighting! Steps away from the oversized balcony!!
The laundry area comes with a washer and dryer included in the rent and plenty of storage space.
Chef’s kitchen is open and has plenty of storage, customized cabinets, granite counters and all the appliances.
The master bedroom has wood-like laminate flooring, a nice sized closet and natural lighting with great mountain views!
The master bathroom has tile flooring, double sink vanity, oversized mirror, and a water closet with a standing shower and roman tub.

The 2nd bedroom has laminate flooring, plenty of storage space in the large closet and a double door entry.
The 2nd bathroom has tile flooring and a tub shower combo.

The community amenities is beautifully equipped to entertain all guests and for tenants comfort with the community pools, spa, cabanas, indoor/outdoor lounge area and fitness center. Live a luxury life!!

This 3 bedroom 2 bath condo with 1904 square feet is available now for rent!

Restrictions:
*Non-Smoking
*Sorry NO SECTION 8 or any other housing assistance not available.
*PETS Considered: Only 1 cat allowed. $250 non-refundable pet fee due upon securing the home.

Additional Monthly Fees:
Tenants are responsible to pay a monthly $25- Sewer & $25-trash on top of rent

Ready to View the home?
Contact one of our friendly Real Estate Agents TODAY for IMMEDIATE SHOWING either via phone (702) 550-2222 or visit our website: www.vegasrentnow.com for a list of all of our vacancies.

How to apply?
When submitting an application the following is required:
- Rental applications are only available ONLINE and ALL FIELDS must be filled out. No Blanks
- Application fee - $65 per adult [NON REFUNDABLE]
- Proof of funds i.e. Bank Statements
- Verification of Employment or Pay stubs
- Previous landlord reference or contact number including fax or e-mail.
-Typical turnaround time is 2-3 business days if all documents are provided at the time of applying.
- Must move in within 15 days of securing home.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5687108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have any available units?
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have?
Some of 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 currently offering any rent specials?
8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 is pet friendly.
Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 offer parking?
No, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 does not offer parking.
Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have a pool?
Yes, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 has a pool.
Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have accessible units?
No, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 does not have accessible units.
Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8925 Flamingo Rd. #212 does not have units with air conditioning.
