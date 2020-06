Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful brand 4 Bedroom house just built with a loft AND den. Large open living room combo. The kitchen has granite counter tops, lots cabinet space, built in microwave and recess lighting. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Spacious loft upstairs with large bedrooms and separate laundry room. Small pet ok. Blinds to be installed. A MUST SEE!