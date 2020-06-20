All apartments in Spring Valley
6777 Quinella Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6777 Quinella Drive

6777 Quinella Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6777 Quinella Drive, Spring Valley, NV 89103

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
6777 Quinella Drive Available 07/01/20 Spring Valley 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with a three car garage on a corner lot. Second bathroom fully updated..Very well maintained home..Must see to appreciate.

Apply online at www.landbank.us. Application fee $75 per adult, all adults must be on lease. Application consists of credit check, FICO score must be a minimum of 600, 3 year rental verification (no skips, evictions or owe property money-will be denied) and background check on all applicants, applicant to provide 2 most recent pay check stubs showing at least three times the monthly rent and a 3 year work history. Applicant/Agent to verify all information. SEWER/TRASH/LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED. Please contact the office with any questions 702-870-1881

(RLNE5767972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6777 Quinella Drive have any available units?
6777 Quinella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
Is 6777 Quinella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6777 Quinella Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6777 Quinella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6777 Quinella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6777 Quinella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6777 Quinella Drive does offer parking.
Does 6777 Quinella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6777 Quinella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6777 Quinella Drive have a pool?
No, 6777 Quinella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6777 Quinella Drive have accessible units?
No, 6777 Quinella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6777 Quinella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6777 Quinella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6777 Quinella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6777 Quinella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
