Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

6777 Quinella Drive Available 07/01/20 Spring Valley 4 bedroom home! - Beautiful large 4 bedroom home with a three car garage on a corner lot. Second bathroom fully updated..Very well maintained home..Must see to appreciate.



Apply online at www.landbank.us. Application fee $75 per adult, all adults must be on lease. Application consists of credit check, FICO score must be a minimum of 600, 3 year rental verification (no skips, evictions or owe property money-will be denied) and background check on all applicants, applicant to provide 2 most recent pay check stubs showing at least three times the monthly rent and a 3 year work history. Applicant/Agent to verify all information. SEWER/TRASH/LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED. Please contact the office with any questions 702-870-1881



(RLNE5767972)