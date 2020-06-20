All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 6238 Mavora Lakes St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
6238 Mavora Lakes St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

6238 Mavora Lakes St

6238 Mavora Lakes St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Rhodes Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6238 Mavora Lakes St, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Brand New Townhome - Property Id: 264566

MUST SEE! Brand New Townhome in the SW! This gorgeous 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome features stainless steel kitchen appliances, surface mount stainless steel sink 42' raised-panel maple cabinetry and much more. Community Pool & Park. Gated. Centrally located in the South West, near the Wet & Wild Waterpark, Ikea, and new shopping centers. Just 10 minutes from the AirPort and the Las Vegas Strip. The amount of the security deposit will be contingent upon your credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264566
Property Id 264566

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5737694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have any available units?
6238 Mavora Lakes St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have?
Some of 6238 Mavora Lakes St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6238 Mavora Lakes St currently offering any rent specials?
6238 Mavora Lakes St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 Mavora Lakes St pet-friendly?
No, 6238 Mavora Lakes St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St offer parking?
No, 6238 Mavora Lakes St does not offer parking.
Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6238 Mavora Lakes St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have a pool?
Yes, 6238 Mavora Lakes St has a pool.
Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have accessible units?
No, 6238 Mavora Lakes St does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6238 Mavora Lakes St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6238 Mavora Lakes St have units with air conditioning?
No, 6238 Mavora Lakes St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Move Cross Country
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alicante Apartments
4370 S Grand Canyon Dr
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Monaco Park
8350 W Desert Inn Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Solana
8960 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada