6238 Mavora Lakes St

Brand New Townhome - Property Id: 264566
MUST SEE! Brand New Townhome in the SW! This gorgeous 2 Story, 3 Bedroom Townhome features stainless steel kitchen appliances, surface mount stainless steel sink 42' raised-panel maple cabinetry and much more. Community Pool & Park. Gated. Centrally located in the South West, near the Wet & Wild Waterpark, Ikea, and new shopping centers. Just 10 minutes from the AirPort and the Las Vegas Strip. The amount of the security deposit will be contingent upon your credit score.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264566
No Pets Allowed
