Amenities

granite counters stainless steel walk in closets bathtub

*MOVE IN SPECIAL* STUNNING NEW TOWNHOUSE IN GATED COMMUNITY! - WELCOME TO 5680 CALM SEASON ST!



*MOVE IN SPECIAL 2 WEEK FREE WITH 12 MONTH LEASE*



THIS NEW BUILD OFFERS AMAZING VIEWS OF THE LAS VEGAS STRIP AND NEW RAIDER STADIUM! THIS TOWN HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS WITH A LOFT UPSTAIRS. MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES A WALK IN CLOSET, DUAL SINKS AND A HUGE SOAKING TUB! ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND MUCH MORE! RING DOORBELL BEING INSTALLED BEFORE MOVE IN!



LOCATED IN A GATED COMMUNITY WITH EASY FREEWAY ACCESS.



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing.



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1675 Security Deposit (Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED

NO PETS ALLOWED



(RLNE5629456)