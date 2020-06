Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious 1 story home w/ 3 bed rms, den, 2.5 baths 2+ garage. Large Back yard. A front porch that enters into a large living room & the den is off to the side. Upgraded kitchen open to family room w/fireplace & patio doors out to covered patio & large yard. Large master bedroom w/door to yard. Master bath has sep. tub shower & large WI closet. 2nd & 3rd bed have Jack n Jill bath. Sep Laundry room.ASK YOUR AGENT ABOUT THE COVID 19 MOVE IN SPECIAL