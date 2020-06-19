All apartments in Spring Valley
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108

5250 S Rainbow Blvd · (702) 501-8148
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5250 S Rainbow Blvd, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great Second Story 2 Bed Condo w/ Attached Garage - Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo with attached full sized two car garage. This home includes upgraded stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans, fireplace, patio, in unit stackable washer & dryer, vinyl, carpet and tile flooring, mirrored wardrobe closet doors, and more. This immaculate home is located within a very well maintained guard gated community with resort style pool area.

This community is located minutes from shopping, schools, entertainment, healthcare and much more.

Contact Ray directly at 702.501.8148 for more information or to schedule your private viewing appointment.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5733144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have any available units?
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have?
Some of 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 currently offering any rent specials?
5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 pet-friendly?
No, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 offer parking?
Yes, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 does offer parking.
Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have a pool?
Yes, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 has a pool.
Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have accessible units?
No, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108 does not have units with air conditioning.
