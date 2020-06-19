5250 S. RAINBOW BLVD 2108

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great Second Story 2 Bed Condo w/ Attached Garage - Immaculate 2 bedroom 2 bath second story condo with attached full sized two car garage. This home includes upgraded stainless kitchen appliances, granite countertops, ceiling fans, fireplace, patio, in unit stackable washer & dryer, vinyl, carpet and tile flooring, mirrored wardrobe closet doors, and more. This immaculate home is located within a very well maintained guard gated community with resort style pool area.



This community is located minutes from shopping, schools, entertainment, healthcare and much more.



Contact Ray directly at 702.501.8148 for more information or to schedule your private viewing appointment.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5733144)