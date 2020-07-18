5144 Turnberry

Amenities

Lovely Customized home in Guard Gated Spanish Trails with all the amenities. Formal sunken living room with fireplace and doors to patio, Step up formal dining room, 2 downstairs bedrooms with baths, one could be 2nd Master Bedroom with doors to back yard. Hugh Main Master Bedroom suite. It is only room upstairs with sitting room, WI closet, 2nd closet, large MBR bath and balcony. Kitchen has eat in area and ceiling fan, Door to side yard, all appliances included. New stove and Microwave for tenants at move in. Back yard has huge pool that is currently being repainted and filled, private gazebo, covered patio, mature landscaping and lots of fruit trees. Amenities include front lawn maintenance, community golf, community pool, spa, pool cabanas, clubhouse, country club, tennis, exercise room, fitness center, security, business center and so much more all to call yours with this home. Tenant and Agent to verify all schools & measurements.