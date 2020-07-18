All apartments in Spring Valley
5144 Turnberry
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

5144 Turnberry

5144 Turnberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5144 Turnberry Lane, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Spanish Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Lovely Customized home in Guard Gated Spanish Trails with all the amenities. Formal sunken living room with fireplace and doors to patio, Step up formal dining room, 2 downstairs bedrooms with baths, one could be 2nd Master Bedroom with doors to back yard. Hugh Main Master Bedroom suite. It is only room upstairs with sitting room, WI closet, 2nd closet, large MBR bath and balcony. Kitchen has eat in area and ceiling fan, Door to side yard, all appliances included. New stove and Microwave for tenants at move in. Back yard has huge pool that is currently being repainted and filled, private gazebo, covered patio, mature landscaping and lots of fruit trees. Amenities include front lawn maintenance, community golf, community pool, spa, pool cabanas, clubhouse, country club, tennis, exercise room, fitness center, security, business center and so much more all to call yours with this home. Tenant and Agent to verify all schools & measurements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5144 Turnberry have any available units?
5144 Turnberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 5144 Turnberry have?
Some of 5144 Turnberry's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5144 Turnberry currently offering any rent specials?
5144 Turnberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5144 Turnberry pet-friendly?
No, 5144 Turnberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5144 Turnberry offer parking?
Yes, 5144 Turnberry offers parking.
Does 5144 Turnberry have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5144 Turnberry does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5144 Turnberry have a pool?
Yes, 5144 Turnberry has a pool.
Does 5144 Turnberry have accessible units?
No, 5144 Turnberry does not have accessible units.
Does 5144 Turnberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5144 Turnberry has units with dishwashers.
Does 5144 Turnberry have units with air conditioning?
No, 5144 Turnberry does not have units with air conditioning.
