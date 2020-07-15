All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

4907 Desert Lime Ct

4907 Desert Lime Court · (415) 828-5077
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4907 Desert Lime Court, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3 baths, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2664 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated House 4BR in Quiet Gated Community - Property Id: 104940

Quiet gated community! Close to everything, restaurants, Banks, gas station, cross street is Smith shopping mall. 5 min to east is Walmart shopping mall, and I-215 free way. 5 min to north is the Grand Canyon Shopping mall with all kinds of department stores. 10 min to Summerlin. 15-20 min away from the Strip. ALSO, nearby are good rated SCHOOLS. This beautiful house was renovated, *fresh paint, *new wood flooring all through the house *new tiles.No worries about the allergy from carpet. *Big bright loft*Huge balcony through out the loft and the master bedroom. *Lovely Kitchen,double ovens. *Huge storage room inside the garage*Water Softner Systems *Nice size backyard with patio and fans, fruit trees and grass.*Screen doors at the entrance are extra bonus for getting freeze and fresh air. *Front porch available for showing how you love your home!More details shows how this house been loved, if you think it should be called "Home"....Contact me for showing. Thanks
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/104940
Property Id 104940

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5887599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have any available units?
4907 Desert Lime Ct has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have?
Some of 4907 Desert Lime Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4907 Desert Lime Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4907 Desert Lime Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4907 Desert Lime Ct pet-friendly?
No, 4907 Desert Lime Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct offer parking?
Yes, 4907 Desert Lime Ct offers parking.
Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4907 Desert Lime Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have a pool?
No, 4907 Desert Lime Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have accessible units?
No, 4907 Desert Lime Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4907 Desert Lime Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 4907 Desert Lime Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4907 Desert Lime Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
