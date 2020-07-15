4907 Desert Lime Ct

Amenities
Newly renovated House 4BR in Quiet Gated Community - Property Id: 104940
Quiet gated community! Close to everything, restaurants, Banks, gas station, cross street is Smith shopping mall. 5 min to east is Walmart shopping mall, and I-215 free way. 5 min to north is the Grand Canyon Shopping mall with all kinds of department stores. 10 min to Summerlin. 15-20 min away from the Strip. ALSO, nearby are good rated SCHOOLS. This beautiful house was renovated, *fresh paint, *new wood flooring all through the house *new tiles.No worries about the allergy from carpet. *Big bright loft*Huge balcony through out the loft and the master bedroom. *Lovely Kitchen,double ovens. *Huge storage room inside the garage*Water Softner Systems *Nice size backyard with patio and fans, fruit trees and grass.*Screen doors at the entrance are extra bonus for getting freeze and fresh air. *Front porch available for showing how you love your home!More details shows how this house been loved, if you think it should be called "Home"....Contact me for showing. Thanks
No Pets Allowed
