Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:17 AM

181 Hickory Heights

181 Hickory Heights Avenue · (702) 462-5882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

181 Hickory Heights Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
garage
tennis court
RHODES RANCH COUNTRY CLUB - 24hr Guarded Gated Golf Community, 3 Bdrms, 2.5 Baths, 2 Car Garage, Large
Master, Laundry Room Upstairs, Granite Counters, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINT, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,
Tile, 2" Blinds Thru Out, Big Patio, Open Floor Plan, Community Facilities Also Includes Full Fitness Center, Tennis,
Basketball, Indoor Sports Court, Pool, Spas, Racquetball, Billiards Rm, Full Serv Restaurant. The income has to bee $8000+ and credit score has to be above 650. Small pet only which under 25 pounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 181 Hickory Heights have any available units?
181 Hickory Heights has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 181 Hickory Heights have?
Some of 181 Hickory Heights's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Hickory Heights currently offering any rent specials?
181 Hickory Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Hickory Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 181 Hickory Heights is pet friendly.
Does 181 Hickory Heights offer parking?
Yes, 181 Hickory Heights does offer parking.
Does 181 Hickory Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Hickory Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Hickory Heights have a pool?
Yes, 181 Hickory Heights has a pool.
Does 181 Hickory Heights have accessible units?
No, 181 Hickory Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Hickory Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Hickory Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Hickory Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Hickory Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

