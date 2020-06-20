Direction: 215 & Eastern,SOUTH on Eastern,right Sun City Anthem, Right on Bicentennial Pkwy,1st left Anthem Highlands Dr, Left onto Crookston Way Left on Borthwick Ave,Home On Right. Brand New 4 bedroom in Golf community.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148 have any available units?
122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148 has a unit available for $1,791 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148 have?
Some of 122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148 currently offering any rent specials?
122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148 pet-friendly?