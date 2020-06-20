All apartments in Spring Valley
122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148
122 Forest Crossing Ct, Las Vegas NV 89148

122 Forest Crossing Court · (702) 355-6666
Location

122 Forest Crossing Court, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,791

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Direction: 215 & Eastern,SOUTH on Eastern,right Sun City Anthem, Right on Bicentennial Pkwy,1st left Anthem Highlands Dr, Left onto Crookston Way Left on Borthwick Ave,Home On Right.
Brand New 4 bedroom in Golf community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

