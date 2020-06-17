All apartments in Reno
Last updated February 11 2020 at 7:59 AM

567 West 4th Street - 804

567 West 4th Street · (707) 338-2775
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

567 West 4th Street, Reno, NV 89503
Mountain View Cemetery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 687 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
elevator
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage condo, downtown Reno. Close to UNR! lots of natural light, amazing views, quiet location. This adorable condo features a spacious living room, dining area and open kitchen.
Call Today!
Come and Enjoy our beautiful downtown high-rise views and walk to dining, entertainment, shopping, casinos and public transportation.

* All utilities and basic cable are included in rent.

* Fitness Center, Underground Garage, Special Events Room, Pool and more.

http://www.sierravistatowers.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 567 West 4th Street - 804 have any available units?
567 West 4th Street - 804 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 567 West 4th Street - 804 have?
Some of 567 West 4th Street - 804's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 567 West 4th Street - 804 currently offering any rent specials?
567 West 4th Street - 804 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 567 West 4th Street - 804 pet-friendly?
No, 567 West 4th Street - 804 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 567 West 4th Street - 804 offer parking?
Yes, 567 West 4th Street - 804 does offer parking.
Does 567 West 4th Street - 804 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 567 West 4th Street - 804 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 567 West 4th Street - 804 have a pool?
Yes, 567 West 4th Street - 804 has a pool.
Does 567 West 4th Street - 804 have accessible units?
No, 567 West 4th Street - 804 does not have accessible units.
Does 567 West 4th Street - 804 have units with dishwashers?
No, 567 West 4th Street - 804 does not have units with dishwashers.
