Apartment List
/
NV
/
reno
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM

60 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:58pm
Double R Blvd
7 Units Available
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,220
978 sqft
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakeridge
16 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,365
1016 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Double R Blvd
16 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,185
665 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Double R Blvd
13 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
720 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Mae Anne Avenue
16 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,202
790 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Northgate
13 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,289
708 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Renown Medical Center
7 Units Available
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mae Anne Avenue
9 Units Available
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,429
760 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Virginia Footills
115 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,459
824 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Smithridge
36 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Meadowood
5 Units Available
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,294
648 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom floor plans located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dinning choices.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Virginia Lake
6 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,024
650 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:29pm
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
Park at Idlewild
1850 Idlewild Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,105
675 sqft
Minutes away from some of the best activities Northern Nevada has to offer, The Park at Idlewild gives you a location that is second to none.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
7 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,233
698 sqft
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Summit Sierra
10 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Reno
27 Units Available
City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home. Our studio and one bedroom apartments for rent in Reno, Nevada, are central to it all.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oddie Boulevard
20 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Double R Blvd
2 Units Available
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,407
763 sqft
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Skyline Boulevard
8 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Downtown Reno
3 Units Available
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,500
720 sqft
APPLY TODAY AND GET ONE MONTH FREE ON A 6-12 MONTH LEASE! Our Team is here for you! In efforts of preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are offerring individual, personalized touring options.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
$
Renown Medical Center
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
1 Unit Available
1015 Locust Street Unit C
1015 Locust Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$950
500 sqft
1 bedroom across from VA Hospital - This a clean 1 bedroom, 1 bath ground floor unit directly across from the V.A. Hospital with all new flooring.. The living room is carpeted and has an entry closet.

June 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Reno rents declined over the past month

Reno rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reno stand at $899 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,170 for a two-bedroom. Reno's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Reno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Reno has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Reno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Reno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,170 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Reno.
    • While rents in Reno remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Reno than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Reno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReno 3 BedroomsReno Accessible ApartmentsReno Apartments with Balcony
    Reno Apartments with GarageReno Apartments with GymReno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Apartments with Pool
    Reno Apartments with Washer-DryerReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Furnished ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Pet Friendly PlacesReno Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
    Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
    Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
    Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
    Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Nevada-Reno