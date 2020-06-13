/
/
fernley
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:39 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Fernley, NV📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2127 FT BRIDGER RD
2127 Fort Bridger Road, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1933 sqft
Large Home with low yard maintenance and all appliances - Pets on approval small dog or cat.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1305 Nevada Pacific Blvd.
1305 Nevada Pacific Parkway, Fernley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1480 sqft
1305 Nevada Pacific Blvd. Available 06/15/20 Home in Donner Trails Subdivision - Home in Donner Trail Estates. Central heat and air. Pot shelves.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
904 Julia
904 Julia Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1533 sqft
904 Julia Available 08/16/20 Home for rent in Golf Course, 904 Julia - 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage for rent in Desert Lakes Golf Course. Fenced back yard with shed and side yard parking ( vehicles or trailers must not be seen above fence line).
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1049 Pepper Ln
1049 Pepper Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1803 sqft
1049 Pepper Ln Available 07/15/20 Beautiful house on the Golf Course for rent - Light and bright 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom golf course home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1318 Winnie's Lane
1318 Winnie Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1532 sqft
1318 Winnie's Lane Available 06/15/20 Great home located in the Ponderosa subdivision - Kitchen includes gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, stainless steel sink, breakfast bar, pantry and island. Central heat and air. Tile countertops.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
731 Fall St. Fernley, NV 89408
731 Fall Street, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1449 sqft
- (RLNE5845491)
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
545 Quietwood Ct
545 Quietwood Court, Fernley, NV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1425 sqft
3 Bedroom Home Fernley - (RLNE5799741)
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
542 River Ranch Rd
542 River Ranch Road, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1578 sqft
- (RLNE5799742)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
995 Green Valley Drive
995 Green Valley Drive, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1620 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath mobile for rent. Master has a walk in closet, bathroom has a big tub and a separate shower. Lots of storage in the kitchen. Separate laundry room. Fully fenced yard, front and back. Detached 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
351 Emigrant Way
351 Emigrant Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 3 car garage. Located in Donnor trails. Pets on approval. Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available 6/15/20 Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
940 Jessica Lane
940 Jessica Lane, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1952 sqft
Home in Donner Trail subdivision. Large executive home. Kitchen features dining area, refrigerator, breakfast bar, gas range and dishwasher. Double sinks in master, walk-in closet. Large utility room. R/O system. Gas fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
554 Village Drive
554 Village Drive, Fernley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Townhouses Fernley Village Subdivision, end unit. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric range. Tile counter-tops. Big master suite with walk-in closet. Small upstairs loft. Fenced backyard. Trash service provided by owner.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 05:39pm
1 Unit Available
512 Village Drive
512 Village Drive, Fernley, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1140 sqft
Located in the center of town, this adorable 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse has an open loft upstairs and a fenced backyard! The kitchen is spacious with all appliances and tiled counter tops. Master suite is bright with a walk-in closet.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 05:52pm
1 Unit Available
373 Nader Way
373 Nader Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1344 sqft
Cute 3 bed 2 bath home n Fernley. Corner lot. $1495 a month with a $1795 deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Available to view on or around July 10th. Home comes with a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Sorry no pets.
1 of 1
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
4555 Rutledge St
4555 Rutledge Street, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
4555 Rutledge St Available 04/17/20 Brand new 3 bedroom home, $1675 per month with garbage included. - (RLNE5694467)
1 of 25
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
224 Poppy Hills Drive
224 Poppy Hills Drive, Fernley, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1760 sqft
Large home located in Desert Lakes Subdivision - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home. Pets on approval (RLNE4646124)
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
325 Emigrant Way
325 Emigrant Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1656 sqft
Great Home in Donner Trails Estates - Kitchen appliances include dishwasher, electric stove and built in microwave additional features include breakfast bar. Tile counter tops. Pot Shelves. Faux wood blinds through out. Recessed lighting.
1 of 26
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
4561 Spaight
4561 Spaight Way, Fernley, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1550 sqft
- (RLNE4710118)
Results within 10 miles of Fernley
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6800 Hwy 95A
6800 S Hwy 95a, Silver Springs, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1190 sqft
Beautiful home with large yard - 3 Bedroom 2 bath home with fully fenced yard. Spanish style home with lots of yard space for a vegetable garden in front and lots of room for entertaining in the back yard. The rent is $1400.00 per month, a $1400.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Fernley rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,540.
Some of the colleges located in the Fernley area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fernley from include Reno, Sparks, Sun Valley, Carson City, and Incline Village.