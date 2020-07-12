Apartment List
152 Apartments for rent in Virginia Lake, Reno, NV

Verified

2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.

2209 Kietzke Lane
2209 Kietzke Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1001 sqft
Two bedroom, two bath condo with fireplace and yard. Laundry area ready for your washer/dryer. Pets (small) on approval. Walk in closets. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

2161 Yori Ave
2161 Yori Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Duplex in SE Reno. Single story brick units each with an attached single car garage and access into the kitchen. Enter into the living room.Two bedrooms are separated by a bath.Each apartment has a fenced back yard space.

2450 Lymbery St. #309
2450 Lymbery Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$800
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2450 Lymbery St. #309 Available 08/15/20 Studio Condo Near Virginia Lake-Reno - Welcome home to a low maintenance 409 sq. ft. studio boasting new paint, new flooring and swimming pool access during the summer months.

299 Gramercy Lane
299 Gramercy Ln, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1704 sqft
299 Gramercy Lane Available 08/01/20 299 Gramercy Lane Reno, NV 89509 - $1,995/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2006 Sq Footage: 1704 sqft.

2185 Kietzke Ln
2185 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
805 sqft
Apartment Available 07/15/20 Lovely Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo in Reno This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment features 805 Sq. of living space with washer, dryer and fenced patio. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven.

2353 Watt Street
2353 Watt Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1001 sqft
This Southwest Reno home is perfectly located a short walk to both Virginia Lake and Washoe County Golf Course.

480 E Grove
480 East Grove Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
Contact Ted at 775-287-1987 to view the 10 available units today.Brand new, gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in a small 10 unit community near Midtown with easy freeway access.

401 Linden Street
401 Linden St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,075
710 sqft
New 27 Unit apartment complex is scheduled to open in May 2020.1 bedroom units with 710 square feet, $1,075/Month.2 bedroom units with 800 square feet $1,295/Month.

215 Brenham Ave
215 Brenham Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1836 sqft
215 Brenham Ave Available 07/15/20 Reno Virginia Lake area 3 bedroom 2.5 bath - Welcome to 215 Brenham Place, built in 2014 and is still in mint condition.
Verified

405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,237
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.

464 Smithridge Park
464 Smithridge Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1220 sqft
464 Smithridge Park Available 08/01/20 Remodeled 2 bedroom condo in Smithridge Park Complex - Remodeled 2 bedrooms, 1-1/2 bath townhome in the Smithridge Park Complex. Includes stove/oven, fridge and dishwasher.

612 Cheney St.
612 Cheney Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
810 sqft
612 Cheney St. Available 08/01/20 612 Cheney St. Reno, NV 89502 - $1150/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 810 sq. ft.

1515 Riley Ave.
1515 Riley Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1515 Riley Ave. Available 08/07/20 1515 Riley Ave.

230 Claremont Street #B
230 Claremont St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
936 sqft
230 Claremont Street #B, Reno, NV 89502 - AVAILABLE NOW. MidTown Alert! Just off Wells, minutes to all MidTown has to offer. Ground floor apartment, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms with washer/dryer/refrigerator included.

530 Grand Canyon Boulevard
530 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in midtown ~~6 Month Lease~~ This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1380 Chris Lane
1380 Chris Lane, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
488 sqft
CHARMING 1BD 1BA DUPLEX NEAR FREEWAY AND MEADWOOD MALL - This charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit located near Meadowood Mall is now available. This unit features central heating, stove, refrigerator and stand-up shower.

1217 Wilson Ave.
1217 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1050 sqft
Central Reno 2 Bedroom Duplex Near VA Hospital - Central Reno duplex with wood laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen featuring an electric stove, microwave & fridge. Both bathrooms have stand-up showers. Washer & Dryer hook-ups in kitchen.

300 California Avenue - 13
300 California Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
A 1920's apartment located in the heart of California Avenue. Apartment offers new kitchen with appliances, updated bathroom, and new windows. Unit is available for move-in on 8/5/2020. Monthly rent includes all basic utilities!

1060 Wilson C
1060 Wilson Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$825
508 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Affordable? YEP! Quick access to Downtown/Midtown Reno? YEP! Partial utilities included? YEP! Hurry to see this 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 2nd floor apartment.

1410 Patrick Ave
1410 Patrick Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,250
600 sqft
Furnished 1 Bedroom unit in the Arlington Heights area. Close to downtown, I-80 in a great area. Living room, and full kitchen with a microwave, bar, and a washer and dryer. Utilities and internet included. This is a one-year lease.

