695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV 89503 Mountain View Cemetery
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 160 · Avail. Aug 1
$995
Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft
Unit 310 · Avail. now
$995
Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft
Unit 278 · Avail. Aug 1
$995
Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Onyx at 695.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
bbq/grill
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments. Our studio and one bedroomapartments for rent in downtown Reno are centrally located near tasty eateries, live entertainment, and convenient public transportation. The pet-friendly apartments at Courtyard Centre include perks like onsite laundry, a fitness center, and an expansive courtyard. Our all-inclusive utilities mean you don’t have to worry about extra charges—it’s all wrapped up in one affordable apartment rate.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-9 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Onyx at 695 have?
Some of Onyx at 695's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Onyx at 695 currently offering any rent specials?
Onyx at 695 is offering the following rent specials: Talk about SUPER special, ALL utilities included plus only $499.00 to move in on approved credit! Call us today for an appointment to tour your new home. 775-284-2100.
Is Onyx at 695 pet-friendly?
Yes, Onyx at 695 is pet friendly.
Does Onyx at 695 offer parking?
Yes, Onyx at 695 offers parking.
Does Onyx at 695 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Onyx at 695 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Onyx at 695 have a pool?
No, Onyx at 695 does not have a pool.
Does Onyx at 695 have accessible units?
Yes, Onyx at 695 has accessible units.
Does Onyx at 695 have units with dishwashers?
No, Onyx at 695 does not have units with dishwashers.