Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:35 PM

Onyx at 695

Open Now until 5pm
695 W 3rd Street · (775) 227-3999
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Talk about SUPER special, ALL utilities included plus only $499.00 to move in on approved credit! Call us today for an appointment to tour your new home. 775-284-2100.
Location

695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV 89503
Mountain View Cemetery

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 160 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft

Unit 310 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft

Unit 278 · Avail. Aug 1

$995

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 301 sqft

See 38+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Onyx at 695.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
bbq/grill
key fob access
lobby
package receiving
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments. Our studio and one bedroomapartments for rent in downtown Reno are centrally located near tasty eateries, live entertainment, and convenient public transportation. The pet-friendly apartments at Courtyard Centre include perks like onsite laundry, a fitness center, and an expansive courtyard. Our all-inclusive utilities mean you don’t have to worry about extra charges—it’s all wrapped up in one affordable apartment rate.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-9 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $250.00 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
limit: 1
rent: $25.00 per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 25 lbs or less
Dogs
deposit: $200
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions 25 lbs or less
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Onyx at 695 have any available units?
Onyx at 695 has 41 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Onyx at 695 have?
Some of Onyx at 695's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Onyx at 695 currently offering any rent specials?
Onyx at 695 is offering the following rent specials: Talk about SUPER special, ALL utilities included plus only $499.00 to move in on approved credit! Call us today for an appointment to tour your new home. 775-284-2100.
Is Onyx at 695 pet-friendly?
Yes, Onyx at 695 is pet friendly.
Does Onyx at 695 offer parking?
Yes, Onyx at 695 offers parking.
Does Onyx at 695 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Onyx at 695 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Onyx at 695 have a pool?
No, Onyx at 695 does not have a pool.
Does Onyx at 695 have accessible units?
Yes, Onyx at 695 has accessible units.
Does Onyx at 695 have units with dishwashers?
No, Onyx at 695 does not have units with dishwashers.
