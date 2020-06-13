/
carson city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:56 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Carson City, NV📍
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
402 W Sixth St
402 West Sixth Street, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1843 sqft
402 W Sixth St Available 07/01/20 Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
260-5 Allouette
260 Allouette Way, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1160 sqft
260-5 Allouette - ALL0260-05** Available 07/01/20 Townhouse with 2 Car Garage! - 2 story townhouse centrally located near freeway access, shopping and downtown. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1160 Flintwood Dr.
1160 Flintwood Drive, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Carson City Living with Large Home - Two story living in Carson City (RLNE5757111)
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
968 CENTERVILLE ST
968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1708 sqft
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
400 S. Saliman, F-50
400 South Saliman Road, Carson City, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bedroom. One Bath. Missing- A Tenant! - Sometimes you don't need RV parking, an audio visual room, or a wine cellar. You're keeping your carbon footprint low, and you need just the basics.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2531 Carriage Crest
2531 Carriage Crest Drive, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1430 sqft
2531 Carriage Crest Available 07/01/20 2531 Carriage Crest Carson City, NV 89706 Beautiful Northridge Home - Northridge single level home with 2 bedrooms and a den/office. Gas Fireplace in living room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
394 Sunchase Court
394 Sunchase Court, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1430 sqft
Call 775-848-7653 for showings. Modern home, many upgrades, new carpet, new stove, new toilets and kitchen sink. 3BR, 2BA, 2GAR, refrigerator, washer, dryer. Great room design with gas log f/p, tile floors in kitchen, living room, and bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
216 ELIZABETH ST
216 Elizabeth Street, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
This home is located in the historical part of Carson City on the west side, features wood floors, a fireplace, an additional room for an office and a one car garage.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2073 West Sheffield Manor - 1
2073 West Sheffield Manor, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$995
750 sqft
Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex centrally located in Carson City. This duplex features approximately 750 sqft on a cul-de-sac. This rental is available for $995.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $995.
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1146 Monument Peak Drive
1146 Monument Peak Drive, Carson City, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1776 sqft
Welcome to a 4 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Lennar Sierra Crossing at Schulz Ranch single family home. This home features 1,776 sqft built in 2017. This rental is available for $1,850.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,850.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1024 Westcreek Lane
1024 Westcreek Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1237 sqft
Welcome to a 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom Northridge single family home. This home features 1,237 sqft on a quiet street. This rental is available for $1,500.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $1,500.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
2270 Meadowbrook Lane
2270 Meadowbrook Lane, Carson City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1310 sqft
Clean and ready 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage and perfect yard! Large living and dining room space. One small dog negotiable with additional deposit and monthly fee. No cats. Tenant pays all utilities (power, gas, water/sewer, trash).
1 of 15
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1221 Fonterra
1221 Fonterra Way, Carson City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1198 sqft
1221 Fonterra - Governor's Square Townhome - 2 Story townhouse in Governors Square cul-de-sac. Close to shopping, downtown, and park. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Attached 1 car garage. Stack-able washer & dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of Carson City
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
628 Boulder Circle
628 Boulder Circle, Dayton, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2572 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home off Dayton Valley Road. This lovely 2,572 square foot home has formal living and dining rooms in addition to the family room and nook. The fourth bedroom can function as an office.
1 of 50
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2107 sqft
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Bridle Way
1317 Bridle Way, Johnson Lane, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1576 sqft
Spacious Home Off of Stephanie and Wildhorse - Please Note: This home cannot be show until after June 1, 2020 due to COVID-19 real estate guidelines.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
630 Champions Drive
630 Champions Drive, Dayton, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1674 sqft
Beautiful Three Bed Two Bath Home Available On The Green on Dayton Golf Course - Don't miss out on this great Three Bedroom, Two bathroom open floor plan home located in a gated community on the Dayton Golf Course.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
805 Ballybunion Ct.
805 Ballybunion Court, Lyon County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1996 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom, 3 car garage. Home has new flooring throughout. Home includes bonus room perfect for an office or just extra space! Has a formal dining room along with a fireplace in the family room. Large back yard.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
982 Sunview
982 Sunview Drive, Indian Hills, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Three Bedroom Home is Sunridge (North Douglas County) - 3/2/2 Home in Sunridge. Located close to Carson City and lots of shopping. A/C. Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups. Newer paint and carpet. Tenant required to carry renters insurance are provide proof. www.
Results within 10 miles of Carson City
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
25 Sunridge Drive
25 Sunridge Drive, Washoe County, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1506 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car Attached Garage Mountain Home Surrounded by Forest, Additional Square Footage With Enclosed Sunroom. Available Now. Pets on Approval. Non-Smoking Home. Great Location, Minutes From Mt Rose Ski Resort, Lake Tahoe, and Reno.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
166 Ponderosa Drive
166 Ponderosa Drive, Skyland, NV
Studio
$850
450 sqft
Studio Apartment, 450 sf. includes a kitchen area with electric range, refrigerator also has a full bathroom.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
564 Tyner
564 Tyner Way, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1504 sqft
564 Tyner Available 08/15/20 Incline Village: House - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Large Deck, Updated Kitchen. - Incline Village: House - Unfurnished. Dog Friendly. Located in a quiet neighborhood / street. 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
477 First Green Dr.
477 First Green Drive, Incline Village, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3125 sqft
Incline Village: 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms - Spacious house with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Private Setting, Peak of the Lake. NRED# B.0022296.LLC No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831176)
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
700 College #23
700 College Drive, Incline Village, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1120 sqft
700 College #23 Available 07/11/20 Incline Village: Condo - 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, + Bonus Room. - Mount Rose Chalet. Unfurnished. Cute and spacious, free standing cottage. Two bedrooms, 2 bathrooms + bonus room.
In Carson City, the median rent is $639 for a studio, $780 for a 1-bedroom, $995 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,448 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carson City, check out our monthly Carson City Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carson City area include University of Nevada-Reno. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carson City from include Reno, Sparks, South Lake Tahoe, Fernley, and Sun Valley.