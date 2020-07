Harvest at Damonte Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage hot tub cats allowed accessible 24hr gym 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center cc payments community garden concierge conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving playground pool table yoga

We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options. Our in-person office hours are temporarily on hold. Self-Guided Tours and Virtual Tours are available at all of our Lewis Communities. Call to schedule a time to explore our community or tour virtually on your own time. Come see our newest phase with its amazing views! Enjoy exceptional living at Harvest, a new concept apartment community located in the most desirable master-planned community in South Reno, Damonte Ranch. Harvest features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and townhomes, developed by the Lewis Group of Companies. The apartment homes have been designed with a focus on luxury finishes including wood-style plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, most with direct access one and two-car garages, in-home washers and dryers, and abundant storage. ...