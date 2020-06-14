Apartment List
/
NV
/
reno
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

113 Apartments for rent in Reno, NV with garage

Reno apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Virginia Footills
115 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,459
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown Reno
28 Units Available
City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home. Our studio and one bedroom apartments for rent in Reno, Nevada, are central to it all.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mountain View Cemetery
49 Units Available
Courtyard Centre Apartments
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,055
358 sqft
Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Northgate
13 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,292
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oddie Boulevard
20 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,194
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Summit Sierra
10 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,400
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
$
Renown Medical Center
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Stead
1 Unit Available
8729 Sunset Breeze Drive
8729 Sunset Breeze Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1528 sqft
To view this property at your convenience, please go to www.rently.com and register in "safe-mode" for a self viewing on your schedule. 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath with large fenced yard. 2 Car garage with opener and storage shed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
3690 Warren Way
3690 Warren Way, Reno, NV
6 Bedrooms
$4,950
2033 sqft
3690 Warren Way Available 07/01/20 3690 Warren Way Reno, NV 89509 - $4950/mo (negotiable) KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 4066 sq. ft. Bedrooms: 6 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
10612 BRITTANY PARK DR.
10612 Brittany Park Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Coming Soon - Don't miss out on an incredible home in desirable South Reno, Damonte Ranch! This nearly new (built in 2015) home features dual zone A/C & Heating, large rear yard with stamped concrete patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
1965 WIND RANCH #A
1965 Wind Ranch Road, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Esplande at Damonte Ranch Village Community - Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1637995?source=marketing Much desired South Reno Townhome For Rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Virginia - Socrates
1 Unit Available
5070 Ciarra Kennedy
5070 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1282 sqft
5070 Ciarra Kennedy Available 06/25/20 Brand New townhomes seeking tenant - New townhome with an open kitchen dining room layout and 2 large master bedrooms. Downstairs has a half bath, patio, and 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
10668 Brittany Park Drive
10668 Brittany Park Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
10668 Brittany Park Drive Available 07/13/20 10668 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1,850/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2010 Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
2845 Idlewild Drive, APT 112
2845 Idlewild Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1258 sqft
Reno Riverfront Condo - Cat Friendly - Located in west Reno along the Truckee River nestled near nature, walking/biking paths, and parks. Approximately one mile from Downtown Reno for easy access to events, restaurants, and night life.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
10660 Brittany Park Drive
10660 Brittany Park Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1345 sqft
10660 Brittany Park Drive Available 06/14/20 10660 Brittany Park Dr.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Livestock Event Center
1 Unit Available
290 Jodi Drive
290 Jodi Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1209 sqft
290 Jodi Drive Available 07/03/20 Stones Throw to UNR - 290 Jodi Dr. - $2,100/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1209 sqft.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2141 Soldier Pass Ct.
2141 Soldier Pass Court, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1722 sqft
2141 Soldier Pass Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $1,850/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1998 Sq Footage: 1722 sqft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakeridge
1 Unit Available
6153 Greenbrook Drive
6153 Greenbrook Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2176 sqft
6153 Greenbrook Dr. Reno, NV 89511 - $2,075/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1993 Sq Footage: 2176 sqft. Bedrooms: 4 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stead
1 Unit Available
7775 Crystal Shores Drive
7775 Crystal Shores Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1254 sqft
Charming Home Near Warehouse District in Stead. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Virginia - Socrates
1 Unit Available
3281 Gypsum Road
3281 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
3281 Gypsum Rd. Reno, NV 89503 - $1095/mo AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS 6/8/20 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1964 Sq Footage: 1100 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
10576 Iron Point Circle
10576 Iron Point Cir, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2127 sqft
South Reno 4 bedroom house - This a a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, 2 car garage house. It is 2,127 square feet and 2 stories. Gas fireplace and washer and dryer hook-ups. Come see this unit now by visiting https://showmojo.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Virginia - Socrates
1 Unit Available
4865 Ciarra Kennedy Lane
4865 Ciara Kennedy Lane, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1576 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom Townhouse near UNR - Newer 3 story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath near UNR with central heating and A/C. Tile flooring in living area with carpet in bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
3039 Bramble Drive
3039 Bramble Drive, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2227 sqft
Two Story Home in Mayberry Meadows - This home features four bedrooms, two and a half baths and a three car garage, it is conveniently located in a corner lot off of Mayberry and close to McCarran Blvd. and just a few minutes away from I-80.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Somersett
1 Unit Available
7604 Stone Bluff Way
7604 Stone Bluff Way, Reno, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2034 sqft
7604 Stone Bluff Way Available 06/29/20 7604 Stone Bluff Way Reno, NV 89523 - $2,195/mo Sq Footage: 2034 sqft.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Reno, NV

Reno apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReno 3 BedroomsReno Accessible ApartmentsReno Apartments with Balcony
Reno Apartments with GarageReno Apartments with GymReno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Apartments with Pool
Reno Apartments with Washer-DryerReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Furnished ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Pet Friendly PlacesReno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno