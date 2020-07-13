Apartment List
/
NV
/
reno
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

114 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
43 Units Available
Mountain View Cemetery
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
38 Units Available
Summit Sierra
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,350
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Double R Blvd
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,049
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1288 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Virginia Lake
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1200 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Mae Anne Avenue
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,321
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
77 Units Available
Virginia Footills
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,473
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,071
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Renown Medical Center
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
6 Units Available
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
8 Units Available
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Meadowood
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Double R Blvd
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,255
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 12:22am
20 Units Available
Wildcreek
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,126
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
26 Units Available
Smithridge
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
Studio
$829
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Skyline Boulevard
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,230
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Mae Anne Avenue
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,425
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
1303 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Northgate
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,297
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
6 Units Available
Double R Blvd
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,605
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
Oddie Boulevard
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,219
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
7 Units Available
Meadowood
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom apartments in Reno located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dining choices.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Virginia Lake
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
3 Units Available
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,237
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Lakeridge
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1016 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
43 Units Available
Hidden Lake
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,282
1471 sqft
We are open! With the wellbeing of our customers, employees, and community in mind, we are currently conducting business through phone, e-mail, virtual tour, and pre-scheduled self-guided tour options.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Double R Blvd
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,299
978 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.

July 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Reno rents increased over the past month

Reno rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reno stand at $899 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,171 for a two-bedroom. Reno's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.3%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Reno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Reno has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Reno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Reno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,171 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Reno remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Reno than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Reno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsReno 3 BedroomsReno Accessible ApartmentsReno Apartments with Balcony
    Reno Apartments with GarageReno Apartments with GymReno Apartments with Hardwood FloorsReno Apartments with Move-in SpecialsReno Apartments with ParkingReno Apartments with Pool
    Reno Apartments with Washer-DryerReno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Furnished ApartmentsReno Luxury PlacesReno Pet Friendly PlacesReno Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
    Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
    Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
    Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
    Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of Nevada-Reno