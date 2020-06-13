174 Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Tricks of the Hunt

Don't go towards the light. Yes, those casino lights are bright and twinkly and oh-so pretty. But, wouldn't you rather watch the lights from a distance than from across the street, beaming into your windows at four in the morning? Living in casino-land is completely different than your average downtown drinking, gambling, and general party escapades. For the sake of your sanity and circadian rhythm, we recommend heading out of town, toward the mountains or the desert. Just getting a few miles away from downtown puts you in a whole different world, and a whole different state of mind. There is so much more to Reno than gambling. Go towards the wilderness.

Beware of the mismanagers. There are some good apartments in the worst parts of town, some bad apartments in the best parts of town, and it all depends on the apartment manager, or mismanager, in this case. A good apartment manager shouldn't be conspicuously charming. They shouldn't be vague about important details like utility bills, security, maintenance or parking spaces. And, you shouldn't buy into any promises that aren't written clearly in the lease. Many bad apartment managers will say anything to get you to sign, so make sure to prepare some key questions, address your concerns, and read the fine print. Be on guard.

Living without a car. Luckily, there are plenty of areas around Reno where you can get by without a car to just about anywhere you want to go. The Sierra Spirit bus line provides free rides in the downtown area and the Reno Citifare‘s 65 buses operate throughout the entire metro area. Spotted throughout downtown and the arts district are tons of bicycle shops and cycling clubs for all you two-wheeled riders. There are also plenty of walkable and bicycle friendly neighborhoods, such as West University, Old Southwest, California Avenue, and Wells Avenue. If you need a dose of fresh, coastal air, you can even cross the mountains to San Francisco via the California Zephyr, which just so happens to be the most scenic train ride in the U.S. How about them apples?