University of Nevada-Reno
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
75 Apartments For Rent Near University of Nevada-Reno
40 Units Available
Mountain View Cemetery
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$995
345 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Formerly known as Courtyard Centre Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Live close to the best of Reno at Courtyard Centre Apartments.
24 Units Available
Downtown Reno
ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St, Reno, NV
Studio
$899
306 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
413 sqft
Formerly known as City Center Apartments! Exciting Renovations Coming Soon! Call now for details! Live in a prime location when you make City Center Apartments your home.
21 Units Available
Wildcreek
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,126
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.
8 Units Available
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
17 Units Available
Oddie Boulevard
Parq Crossing
2280 Oddie Boulevard, Sparks, NV
Studio
$1,100
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
902 sqft
As of June 1, 2020, our offices are open by appointment only, call us for more details.
6 Units Available
Renown Medical Center
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
550 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 503 MILL ST in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Mountain View Cemetery
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
2 Units Available
Renown Medical Center
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,043
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Reno
Siegel Suites - El Cortez
239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$949
180 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
4 Units Available
Downtown Reno
Siegel Suites - Nevadan
133 North Virginia Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$1,036
315 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In the Heart of Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $239.
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
2 Units Available
Downtown Reno
Siegel Suites - Senator
136 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV
Studio
$819
145 sqft
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments In Downtown Reno! ***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $189.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wildcreek
3918 Clear Acre Lane #75
3918 Clear Acre Ln, Reno, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,025
700 sqft
3918 Clear Acre Lane #75 Available 08/05/20 Renovated One bedroom at Wild Creek gardens with washer/dryer in unit - Avail 8/5 - 3918 Clear Acre Lane #75--Renovated!! Large, bright, downstairs one bedroom corner condo in North Reno (Wildcreek Gardens
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
University of Nevada
555 University Ter
555 University Terrace, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1489 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping, great schools and downtown, walking into this beautiful 3 bedroom home will feel like stepping back in time.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Kings Row
1560 West 6th St
1560 West 6th Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1010 sqft
Desirable & Spacious North-West Duplex - Property Id: 250458 Near 4th St/Downtown; Easy Access to UNR; Short Walk to Bus Route; Upgraded Eat-in Kitchen w/Dishwasher; DR/LR; Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups; Garage w/Remote + Driveway + Off-Street Parking;
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Oddie Boulevard
1925 Merchant St.
1925 Merchant Street, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
1925 Merchant St. Sparks,NV 89431 - $1,395.00 KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1979 Sq Footage: 1248 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.5 Baths Parking: 2 Garage Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below) Deposit: $1,395.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
3280 Green River Dr
3280 Green River Drive, Reno, NV
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3091 sqft
West Reno 5 Bedroom Home with Landscaping Included - Spacious 5 bedroom 3 bath home with wood plank flooring through the home and tile in the kitchen, entry way and bathrooms.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Cemetery
2300 Dickerson
2300 Dickerson Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1196 sqft
This spacious 2 BD, 2 Bd downstairs Condo is Now Available!!! This unit is located near the Truckee River and close to river walks.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Virginia - Socrates
59 Vista Rafael PKWY
59 Vista Rafael Parkway, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
924 sqft
59 Vista Rafael PKWY Available 08/21/20 Incredible condo close to UNR!!! - Come see this incredible condo close to UNR! This wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo features an inviting floor plan, with tile flooring in the living room and carpeted floors
1 of 15
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Wildcreek
2429 Marjay Ct.
2429 Marjay Court, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1296 sqft
2429 Marjay Ct. Reno, NV 89512 - $1,525/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1976 Sq Footage: 1296 sqft. Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
North Virginia - Socrates
390 Andrew Cahill Ln
390 Andrew Cahill Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms/2.5 Bath overlooking Reno Enjoy a spectacular view overlooking the Reno valley in this beautiful newly remodeled 2 master bedroom townhouse. This 2.5 bath property features 1450 sq.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Wildcreek
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle
3208 Sterling Ridge Circle, Sparks, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1452 sqft
Looking for a modern,newer home, look no further! This home features granite counter tops, maple cabinets, an Island/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, accent wall, ceiling fan, dual master bedroom suites, and large two car garage (tandem).
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Cemetery
2898 Elsie Irene
2898 Elsie Irene Ln, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1693 sqft
Live ON THE TRUCKEE RIVER! Large 3 bedroom townhome with a master suite, junior suite and roomy 3rd bedroom or office. Huge open living, kitchen and dining area. 2 car tandem with extra storage space. 9' ceilings throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Reno
280 Island Avenue
280 Island Avenue, Reno, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1321 sqft
Have the pleasure of staying in this luxurious remodeled, executive home and experience the charm of living downtown. This home will captivate you and your guests with stunning views of the city and river.