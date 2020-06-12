Apartment List
93 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Double R Blvd
19 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Verge in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mountain View Cemetery
1 Unit Available
101 Arletta Street
101 Arletta Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
850 sqft
Beautifully located close to the river walk and Idlewild Park. Enjoy food truck Fridays and other river walk based events! New flooring, upgraded bathroom with two spacious bedrooms in a cozy complex. Rental qualifications: Proof of income 2.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Double R Blvd
12 Units Available
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
920 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with energy efficient appliances and walk-in closets. Tenants get access to a billiards room, barbecue area, and basketball court. Close to I-580. By Southwest Pavilion Shopping and numerous restaurants.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kirman Garden in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wells Avenue Neighborhood
6 Units Available
405 Grand Canyon
405 Grand Canyon Boulevard, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
773 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 405 Grand Canyon in Reno. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Reno - Sparks Convention Center
6 Units Available
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
994 sqft
Located just outside of Reno, close to I-580 and I-80 and just minutes from the Reno-Tahoe Airport and several casinos. Special features include gym, Jacuzzi, outdoor pool and tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Double R Blvd
9 Units Available
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1146 sqft
Spacious layouts in an incredible region. These newly developed homes offer an attached or detached garage, a resort-style pool and spa, and a business center. Pet-friendly. Homes include walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Lakeridge
15 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1088 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Mae Anne Avenue
16 Units Available
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1171 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden tubs and fully equipped kitchens. Community includes an on-site dog park, pool, and clubhouse. Close to I-80. Near the green space at Rainbow Ridge Park.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Virginia Footills
118 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1174 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
Northgate
12 Units Available
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,576
1104 sqft
Refined apartments with a ceramic tile entry, in-unit laundry, and mountain views. RV parking available. Enjoy access to the year-round resort-style spa. 24-hour fitness center available. Dine or shop at nearby McQueen Crossing. By I-80.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:58pm
Wildcreek
19 Units Available
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
850 sqft
Located on Reno's North Hills, enjoy amazing panoramic views of the city and the mountains. Units have big windows, in-home laundry and private patio/balcony. Internet access across the community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Skyline Boulevard
9 Units Available
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1000 sqft
Welcome to Skyline Canyon If convenience and beauty are what you are looking for, Skyline Canyon Apartments is the community for you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Virginia Lake
6 Units Available
2300 West
2300 Harvard Way, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
960 sqft
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Mae Anne Avenue
13 Units Available
VIDA LUXURY LIVING
6900 Sharlands Avenue, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1062 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts. We will be scheduling appointments with our valued residents for business that cant be handled digitally.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Oddie Boulevard
21 Units Available
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1029 sqft
Are you searching for a great apartment home in Reno, Nevada? Look no further because Northtowne Summit Apartments is the number one apartment home community in “The Biggest Little City in the World”.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Meadowood
16 Units Available
Lakeridge Living
6155 Plumas St, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
1023 sqft
Located close to great schools, Highways 395 and 580 and Meadowood Mall. Park-like community with tennis court, parking and clubhouse. Units have patio/balcony, fireplace and in-home washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 6 at 09:33am
North Virginia - Socrates
1 Unit Available
3596 Gypsum Road
3596 Gypsum Road, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
676 sqft
Recently remodeled 2 bed 1 bath apartment in NW Reno close to UNR, downtown, shops, and Peavine. Newer interior paint. New carpet and newer vinyl. White cabinets with brush nickel hardware.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Smithridge
37 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
875 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated November 14 at 01:21am
$
Renown Medical Center
2 Units Available
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1020 sqft
Located on the beautiful Truckee Riverfront, our Reno NV apartments are conveniently located in Downtown Reno, centrally located to all of the area's most popular attractions.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Meadowood
3 Units Available
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
860 sqft
We offer one and two-bedroom floor plans located close to the Meadowood Mall with easy access to Highway 395. Nearby activities include premier casinos, mountain biking, hiking, skiing, and ample dinning choices.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Virginia Lake
1 Unit Available
Regency Park Apartments
3200 Lakeside Dr, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
870 sqft
Regency Park Apartments is a contemporary gated community, conveniently located in the midtown district of Reno, Nevada.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadowood
1 Unit Available
1541 Delucchi Lane #A
1541 Delucchi Lane, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
860 sqft
Turn-Key Condo - Located in the heart of town you'll find this great two bedroom, one bathroom condo.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University of Nevada
1 Unit Available
1225 N. Sierra #2
1225 North Sierra Street, Reno, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
952 sqft
1225 North Sierra #2 Available 06/19/20 Close to UNR - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit in a triplex within very close walking distance to UNR. A basic but clean unit with refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Garages in front are not included.

June 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Reno rents declined over the past month

Reno rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reno stand at $899 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,170 for a two-bedroom. Reno's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Reno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Reno has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Reno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Reno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,170 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Reno.
    • While rents in Reno remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Reno than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Reno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

