Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

124 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Reno, NV

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Double R Blvd
18 Units Available
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1288 sqft
Welcome to The Verge Apartments, where you'll get to experience a modern and secluded style of living. Take joy in the tranquility, quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Virginia Footills
118 Units Available
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
1397 sqft
This development features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Residences offer amenities like stainless steel appliances, wood plank flooring, washers and dryers, and plenty of storage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Smithridge
37 Units Available
Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1000 sqft
Welcome home to Veranda at the Park. Conveniently located near a beautiful lush park and a short distance from shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Lakeridge
15 Units Available
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1415 sqft
Green, pet-friendly community with a gym, sports courts and pools. The homes are offered in apartment or townhome plans and feature in-unit laundry, fireplaces and upgraded kitchen appliances. Less than an hour from Lake Tahoe.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
Double R Blvd
2 Units Available
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,216
1334 sqft
Stylish homes with LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy use of a resort-style pool, clubhouse, and fitness center. Close to numerous attractions, including Paradise Cove Fun Center and Peppermill Resort Spa Casino.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Summit Sierra
9 Units Available
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1428 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Livestock Event Center
1 Unit Available
760 Hood Ave.
760 Hood Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1334 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Hood ave. - Property Id: 299888 House is located only one mile from UNR in nice quiet neighborhood, perfect for students. Tile floor goes through living room kitchen and bathroom, laminate in bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kings Row
1 Unit Available
2030 W. 6th St.
2030 West 6th Street, Reno, NV
2030 W. 6th St. Available 08/01/20 2030 W. 6th St - 5 bedroom home near UNR - 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home located near UNR in NW Reno. Home has 3 bedrooms downstairs and 2 large bedrooms upstairs that share Jack & Jill bathroom.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stead
1 Unit Available
9871 Crystalline Drive
9871 Crystalline Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1361 sqft
Sky Vista in Stead - Single Story Home For Gardeners - House in Stead in the Master Planned Community of Sky Vista includes walking trails, baseball and dog parks, community center, and play grounds.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Somersett
1 Unit Available
2315 Tara Ridge Trl
2315 Tara Ridge Trail, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2191 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Somersett Community - Property Id: 272642 Welcome to the Vue! Beautifully upgraded model Townhome in this gated Somersett community. Very private unit with gas fireplace and mountain views.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Donner Springs
1 Unit Available
4545 KEYHAVEN DRIVE
4545 Keyhaven Drive, Reno, NV
Available Now! - 4 bedroom home in desirable area! Vacant and easy to show! Message for more details on this adorable home! (RLNE5845364)

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
10626 Washington Park Dr.
10626 Washington Park Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,449
2076 sqft
- (RLNE5840437)

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Idlewild Park
1 Unit Available
1440 Westfield
1440 Westfield Avenue, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1600 sqft
Walking Distance to neighborhood schools and Park - In the heart of Reno is where you will find this recently remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home with hardwood floors, new carpet in family room and recently painted.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
1755 Wind Ranch #B
1755 Wind Ranch Road, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
1755 Wind Ranch # B - Esplanade Town Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage condo in Damonte Ranch with open and spacious floor plan with great room concept.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Double Diamond
1 Unit Available
10524 Yuba Court
10524 Yuba Court, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2000 sqft
10524 Yuba Court - Classic Community at Double Diamond One story in cul-de-sac with guest parking. Three bedrooms, two baths, three car garage. Separate large media/living room.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Donner Springs
1 Unit Available
3170 Creekwood Dr.
3170 Creekwood Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2407 sqft
3170 Creekwood Drive Reno, NV 89502 - $2475/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 2407 sqft. Bedrooms: 3 Beds Bathrooms: 2.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kings Row
1 Unit Available
3360 Barbara Circle
3360 Barbara Circle, Reno, NV
Northwest Home with Many Great Features Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
420 Terracina Way
420 Terracina Way, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2895 sqft
420 Terracina Way, Reno, NV 89521 - 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath 2,895 sqft From the moment you walk in you will see why this is your dream home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
2240 Dominic Drive
2240 Dominic Drive, Reno, NV
Single Story Damonte Ranch Village - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single story home in Damonte Ranch Village. Three car garage, powder room in the entryway, granite in kitchen and upgraded tub and shower in the master bathroom.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stead
1 Unit Available
7775 Crystal Shores Drive
7775 Crystal Shores Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1254 sqft
Charming Home Near Warehouse District in Stead. Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mae Anne Avenue
1 Unit Available
5870 Coyote Ridge
5870 Coyote Ridge Road, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1324 sqft
5870 Coyote Ridge - $1950/mo KEY FEATURES Sq Footage: 1324 sqft.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
University of Nevada
1 Unit Available
1201 Ralston St.
1201 Ralston Street, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Downtown Living Near UNR - Corner lot with shade trees and easy maintenance. One story home. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5757149)

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mae Anne Avenue
1 Unit Available
1130 McGee Drive
1130 Mcgee Drive, Reno, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1324 sqft
Cute Home with Large Pine Trees and Great Deck Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,324 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Virginia Footills
1 Unit Available
10691 Fire Poppy Circle
10691 Fire Poppy Circle, Reno, NV
South Reno Home For Rent. - Amazing views of Mount Rose from your amazing backyard and the unobstructed views of the meadows.Backyard patio is covered with a ceiling fan. Pavers extend to both sides of this house.

June 2020 Reno Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Reno Rent Report. Reno rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Reno rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Reno rents declined over the past month

Reno rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Reno stand at $899 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,170 for a two-bedroom. Reno's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Reno rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Reno has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Reno is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Reno's median two-bedroom rent of $1,170 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Reno.
    • While rents in Reno remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Reno than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Reno.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

